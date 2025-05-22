As Magyar Nemzet also reported, the TurkStream is critically important for Hungary’s energy supply, as the majority of the natural gas consumed in the country arrives via this pipeline. In the video, Viktor Orban stated that the war in Ukraine has put Hungary’s energy supply at risk.
PM Orban: If We Want Cheap Energy, We Need Friends, Not Enemies! + Video
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a new video on his social media page in which he talks about the importance of the TurkStream gas pipeline, emphasizing that without it, there would be no gas or energy in Hungary.
"The role of Turkic countries in Hungary’s energy security is crucial. If we want cheap energy, we need friends, not enemies!"
the prime minister wrote in his post.
The video post can be accessed here
Cover photo: The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Budapest at the Varkert Bazaar (Photo: Zoltan Fischer /Prime Minister's Communications Office)
