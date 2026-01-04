PM Orban: No Hungarians Affected or Injured in Military Action in Venezuela

“There are no Hungarian nationals affected or injured as a result of the military action carried out in Venezuela. We are in continuous contact with our ambassadors in the region to ensure that no Hungarian citizen suffers harm in Venezuela,” PM Orban wrote in a social media post.
We held discussions today with the most important stakeholders in Hungary’s energy sector in order to counter any inflationary or price-driving effects of the Venezuelan crisis at home. The Hungarian government is at work,
Viktor Orban concluded.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!