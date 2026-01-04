PM Orban: No Hungarians Affected or Injured in Military Action in Venezuela

Commenting on the U.S. operation carried out in Caracas, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday evening that no Hungarian citizens were harmed during the events.

The foreign minister said that one Hungarian citizen is currently in the Venezuelan capital who has registered for consular protection. Authorities have made contact with this individual, who is safe and well.

We are aware of two Hungarian citizens who are currently imprisoned in Venezuela. One is being held in a rural location that was not affected by the events, while the other is in the capital, but the area where he is being held was also not impacted,

He added that any Hungarian citizen currently in Venezuela who has not registered for consular protection may, in case of emergency, contact Hungary’s honorary consul in Caracas or the Dutch consulate representing Hungarian interests. Hungary’s embassy in Quito, Ecuador, is maintaining continuous on-call duty.