VenezuelaOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban: No Hungarians Affected or Injured in Military Action in Venezuela

No Hungarian citizens have been affected or injured in the U.S. military operation carried out in Venezuela, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced. He emphasized that the government remains in constant contact with Hungarian embassies in the region and has also consulted key players in Hungary’s energy sector to shield the country from any potential price shocks stemming from the Venezuelan crisis.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 04. 10:08
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“There are no Hungarian nationals affected or injured as a result of the military action carried out in Venezuela. We are in continuous contact with our ambassadors in the region to ensure that no Hungarian citizen suffers harm in Venezuela,” PM Orban wrote in a social media post.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Nicolas Tucat / AFP)

We held discussions today with the most important stakeholders in Hungary’s energy sector in order to counter any inflationary or price-driving effects of the Venezuelan crisis at home. The Hungarian government is at work,

Viktor Orban concluded.

Commenting on the U.S. operation carried out in Caracas, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday evening that no Hungarian citizens were harmed during the events.

The foreign minister said that one Hungarian citizen is currently in the Venezuelan capital who has registered for consular protection. Authorities have made contact with this individual, who is safe and well.

We are aware of two Hungarian citizens who are currently imprisoned in Venezuela. One is being held in a rural location that was not affected by the events, while the other is in the capital, but the area where he is being held was also not impacted,

He added that any Hungarian citizen currently in Venezuela who has not registered for consular protection may, in case of emergency, contact Hungary’s honorary consul in Caracas or the Dutch consulate representing Hungarian interests. Hungary’s embassy in Quito, Ecuador, is maintaining continuous on-call duty.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelektisza

Tik-tak: Magyar Péter egy időzített bomba, az óra vészjósló ketyegése már hallatszik

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Egyre erősödik sokakban az érzés.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu