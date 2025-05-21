The informal summit is taking place at the Varkert Bazaar in Budapest on May 21. The Organization of Turkic States is becoming an increasingly important player in the political and economic landscape of Central Asia and Eurasia.
Organization of Turkic States: Historic East–West Summit in Budapest + Photos
Hungary is ready to strengthen its strategic cooperation with the Turkic states. To this end, the Organization of Turkic States is holding its summit in Budapest on May 20–21.
The goal of the Budapest summit is to strengthen Hungary’s role as a mediator between East and West and to allow the representatives of member states to define the organization’s future strategic directions.
In the image below (from left to right): Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev,Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hungaran Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated earlier that cooperation with the Turkic states helps further guarantee Hungary’s energy supply security and prevent Brussels' decisions from doubling Hungarian families' utility costs.
Cover Photo: The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States held at the Varkert Bazaar in Budapest (Photo: Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Viktor Orban: Hungary Stands with All Who Work for Peace + Video
Hungary's Azerbaijani ally is also committed to peace.
Viktor Orban Receives President of Kyrgyzstan
The Kyrgyz president arrived in Budapest for an official visit.
Zaharova: The Ball Is in Kyiv’s Court
Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine on the principles of a settlement, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova said suring her weekly press briefing, where she also responsed to a question from Magyar Nemzet.
Hungary's DefMin: Further Escalation of the War Makes No Sense + Video
The costs of Ukraine's EU accession would be passed on to Hungarian families.
