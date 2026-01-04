Szentkirályi AlexandraManfred WeberPoliticoMagyar Péter
Even Brussels Is Losing Faith in Peter Magyar

It is increasingly clear that even in Brussels, confidence in Peter Magyar has evaporated—they have been forced to admit that his is a lost cause. The leader of the left in Hungary continues to stumble from one scandal to the next, and even his own backers are no longer pleased with what they see, Alexandra Szentkiralyi wrote on social media.

2026. 01. 04. 13:18
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and European People's Party chief Manfred Weber (Photo: Attila Kisbenedek)
“Even the Brussels media outlet is now betting on a Viktor Orban victory,” Szentkiralyi wrote in a Facebook post. The leader of the Fidesz–KDNP group in the Budapest city council recalled a line from commentary published in Politico: “Who would bet against Viktor Orban leading his national conservative party to yet another parliamentary victory?”

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök beszédet mond a digitális polgári körök által szervezett háborúellenes gyűlésen Szegeden 2025. december 20-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Brussels anticipates a Viktor Orban victory (Photo: Zoltan Fischer / MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department)

“Western mainstream news outlets have published detailed analyses of the upcoming elections,” Szentkiralyi wrote. “They are predicting our victory with a two-thirds majority. The article clearly notes that patriotic forces have a strong chance of winning again—assigning Fidesz-KDNP a two-thirds probability of success. First it was The Economist, now Politico. It’s obvious that even in Brussels they no longer believe in Peter Magyar, and have been forced to admit this is a lost cause.”

Alexandra Szentkiralyi Photo: Facebook

The Fidesz councilwoman added:

"The leader of the left is reeling from scandal to scandal, something his 'masters' are increasingly unwilling to tolerate. In the West as well, they know that Hungarians will make a wise decision at the polls.”

“We will not yield to migration pressure, and we do not want to be dragged into a senseless war. In April, it’s our turn. Just 99 days to go,” Szentkiralyi concluded.


Cover photo: Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and European People's Party chief Manfred Weber (Photo: Attila Kisbenedek)

