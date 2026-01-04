BudapestmigrációBerlin
magyar

As Chaos Raged Across Western Europe, Budapest Celebrated the Holiday in Peace

Even the German press has taken note of the stark contrast between how New Year’s Eve unfolded in Hungary and in Germany. While people celebrated peacefully in Budapest, the night in Berlin resembled a war zone.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 04. 15:08
Berlin police on the streets on New Year’s Eve (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

A clear divide emerged between Western and Eastern Europe when it came to New Year’s celebrations. According to German media, while the holiday unfolded calmly in Budapest, Prague, and Warsaw, riot police had to be deployed in Germany and France amid near-war conditions—developments for which migration is clearly to blame, Origo reports.

Berlin utcáin elszabadult a pokol szilveszter éjszaka, Budapest azonban békésen ünnepelt
While chaos reigns in Berlin, Budapest calmly celebrates (Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/DPA)

On the streets of Berlin, all hell broke loose on New Year’s Eve, while Budapest celebrated in peace. According to press summaries, Berlin authorities received 2,340 emergency calls within just twelve hours, leading to 800 investigations. In Hamburg, ten police officers were injured and officers had to respond to 1,398 incidents. Water cannons were deployed in Leipzig and Berlin. In Amsterdam, a historic church was damaged during the celebrations. In Brussels, emergency responders were attacked and trams were set on fire. In France, even more cars were torched than last year amid the festivities.

These figures and incidents clearly illustrate the dangers posed by migration and the extent to which it is reshaping European countries.

Anyone traveling to Brussels today can experience firsthand the atmosphere of fear and distrust. As a journalist for Tichys Einblick writes, it takes only a short walk away from the European Commission or European Parliament buildings to sense the constant and undeniable alienation brought by predominantly Muslim immigrant communities.

The author also points out that although Germany dominated the headlines, the situation in France was no better. In Strasbourg alone, more than 100 vehicles were set ablaze, 25 police officers were injured, an apartment was set on fire by fireworks, and more than 30 people were arrested. According to the Interior Ministry, 1,173 vehicles were torched across France—200 more than on New Year’s Day last year.

According to the author, while Emmanuel Macron spoke in his New Year’s address about wars being fought in distant Ukraine and even farther-away Russia, the real war was raging on the streets of French cities—a war fueled by drug cartels and the impunity of criminal migrants.

By contrast, Eastern Europe presents a starkly different picture. In Budapest, Warsaw, and Prague, people were able to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely and without incident. Riot police were not called out, as the festivities followed their familiar, peaceful course rather than descending into chaos.

Despite frequent criticism from Brussels toward Eastern European governments, the reality could hardly be clearer. 

Hungary said no to mass migration—and that decision appears to have paid off. In Hungary, holidays are still about celebration, not fear. Authorities do not have to prepare for rampaging migrants or terrorist attacks.

Cover photo: Berlin police on the streets on New Year’s Eve (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelektisza

Tik-tak: Magyar Péter egy időzített bomba, az óra vészjósló ketyegése már hallatszik

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Egyre erősödik sokakban az érzés.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu