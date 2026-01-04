A clear divide emerged between Western and Eastern Europe when it came to New Year’s celebrations. According to German media, while the holiday unfolded calmly in Budapest, Prague, and Warsaw, riot police had to be deployed in Germany and France amid near-war conditions—developments for which migration is clearly to blame, Origo reports.

While chaos reigns in Berlin, Budapest calmly celebrates (Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/DPA)

On the streets of Berlin, all hell broke loose on New Year’s Eve, while Budapest celebrated in peace. According to press summaries, Berlin authorities received 2,340 emergency calls within just twelve hours, leading to 800 investigations. In Hamburg, ten police officers were injured and officers had to respond to 1,398 incidents. Water cannons were deployed in Leipzig and Berlin. In Amsterdam, a historic church was damaged during the celebrations. In Brussels, emergency responders were attacked and trams were set on fire. In France, even more cars were torched than last year amid the festivities.