PM Orban: We Couldn’t Ask for a Better Start to the Year

“This year, we increased the minimum wage by 11 percent and the guaranteed wage minimum by 7 percent,” Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled, pointing to the changes that took effect at the start of the year. He emphasized that as of January 1, the incomes of at least 700,000 families have increased as a direct result.

Photo: Facebook

“The economy must be developed, wages must be raised, and taxes must be cut. We couldn’t ask for a better start to the year,” PM Orban concluded in his post.