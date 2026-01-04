minimálbér megállapodásOrbán Viktorminimálbér
PM Orban: We Couldn’t Ask for a Better Start to the Year

Minimum wages and the guaranteed wage floor are on the rise.

2026. 01. 04. 11:47
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Zoltan Fischer)
“This year, we increased the minimum wage by 11 percent and the guaranteed wage minimum by 7 percent,” Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled, pointing to the changes that took effect at the start of the year. He emphasized that as of January 1, the incomes of at least 700,000 families have increased as a direct result.

“The economy must be developed, wages must be raised, and taxes must be cut. We couldn’t ask for a better start to the year,” PM Orban concluded in his post.


Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

