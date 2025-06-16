Speaking on Hungary's public Kossuth Radio, FM Szijjarto reaffirmed that the government will employ every available diplomatic tool to block the plan. He stressed that energy prices are already unrealistically high in Europe: natural gas costs two to three times more, and electricity four to five times more than in other regions. In his view, this is the result of Brussels’ sanctions policy, which he says has entirely destroyed the EU’s competitiveness.

Hungarians would be made to foot the bill for Ukraine’s support

FM Szijjarto believes EC President Ursula von der Leyen wants to pass on the EU's energy-related costs to the Hungarian people. He recalled that President Zelensky has been urging sanctions against Russian energy carriers for three years now — and now, he warned, a full ban on natural gas, crude oil, and nuclear fuel could be on the table.

According to Hungary's foreign minister, implementing the Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan would be extremely dangerous, both politically and economically.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would further increase supply security risks. The state of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, along with rising transit fees and prices, would mean a more unstable energy supply and higher costs for Hungary — effectively making it impossible to sustain the utility price cap policy.