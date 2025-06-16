Rendkívüli

Budapesti csőd: itt vannak a legújabb fejlemények!

Hungary FM Gears Up for Major Battle in Luxembourg

The stakes are high at today's EU Energy Council meeting. According to the Hungarian government, the proposal on the agenda would shake the economies of Central European countries to the core. FM Peter Szijjarto says the renewed push for embargoes would spell the end of Hungary’s utility price cap program.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 06. 16. 15:36
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)
According to Peter Szijjarto, implementing the Von der Leyen–Zelensky Plan would lead to a drastic rise in prices and bring an end to Hungary’s utility price cap program. In a Facebook post, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade firmly rejected the Brussels proposal.

Szijjártó Péter figyelmeztet: ha Brüsszel betiltja az orosz energiát, többszörösére nőhetnek a rezsiköltségek Magyarországon.
FM Peter Szijjarto warns: if Brussels bans Russian energy, utility costs in Hungary could multiply (Photo: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

FM Szijjarto warns of the dramatic consequences of Brussels' plan 

A major battle begins today in Luxembourg,

– FM Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media, referring to the EU’s Energy Council, which is set to begin discussions on the Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan on Monday. According to him, the aim is to strip Hungary of access to cheap Russian energy sources — something he claims would double, triple, or even quadruple Hungarian household utility costs.

We cannot allow this!

– he declared emphatically.

Speaking on Hungary's public Kossuth Radio, FM Szijjarto reaffirmed that the government will employ every available diplomatic tool to block the plan. He stressed that energy prices are already unrealistically high in Europe: natural gas costs two to three times more, and electricity four to five times more than in other regions. In his view, this is the result of Brussels’ sanctions policy, which he says has entirely destroyed the EU’s competitiveness.

Hungarians would be made to foot the bill for Ukraine’s support 

FM Szijjarto believes EC President Ursula von der Leyen wants to pass on the EU's energy-related costs to the Hungarian people. He recalled that President Zelensky has been urging sanctions against Russian energy carriers for three years now — and now, he warned, a full ban on natural gas, crude oil, and nuclear fuel could be on the table.

According to Hungary's foreign minister, implementing the Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan would be extremely dangerous, both politically and economically.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would further increase supply security risks. The state of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, along with rising transit fees and prices, would mean a more unstable energy supply and higher costs for Hungary — effectively making it impossible to sustain the utility price cap policy.

This is why the Hungarian government cannot support Ukraine's fast-tracked EU accession, as it would impose further burdens on Hungarian citizens. At today’s council meeting, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade will represent Hungary’s position with determination.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

