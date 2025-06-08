Following the board meeting, Viktor Orban will address the Patriots’ rally in Montargis on Monday at the invitation of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, leaders of France’s National Rally.
PM Orban to Travel to France, to Deliver Key Speech
Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to France on Sunday to take part in the board meeting of the Patriots for Europe party group in Fontainebleau, the PM's Press Office said.
The event will take place on the first anniversary of the 2024 European Parliament elections, after which Andrej Babis, Herbert Kickl, and Viktor Orban founded the Patriots for Europe party group, the third-largest political group in the European Parliament.
Cover Photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the general assembly of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2025 (Photo: MTI/PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
