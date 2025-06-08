Orbán ViktorminiszterelnökJordan BardellaPatrióták EurópaMarine Le Pen
magyar

PM Orban to Travel to France, to Deliver Key Speech

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to France on Sunday to take part in the board meeting of the Patriots for Europe party group in Fontainebleau, the PM's Press Office said.

2025. 06. 08. 10:17
Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the general assembly of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2025 (Photo: MTI/PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer
Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the general assembly of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2025 (Photo: MTI/PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Following the board meeting, Viktor Orban will address the Patriots’ rally in Montargis on Monday at the invitation of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, leaders of France’s National Rally.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök a Harcosok klubja - A kezdet elnevezésű rendezvényen a budapesti BOK Csarnokban 2025. május 18-án (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fight Club – The Beginning event at the BOK Hall in Budapest on May 18, 2025. (Photo: MTI/PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

The event will take place on the first anniversary of the 2024 European Parliament elections, after which Andrej Babis, Herbert Kickl, and Viktor Orban founded the Patriots for Europe party group, the third-largest political group in the European Parliament.

Cover Photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the general assembly of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2025 (Photo: MTI/PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFidesz

Böde Dániel karrierjének vége, kezdhet félni, Orbán Viktor mellé állt

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Retteghet a gólkirály.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu