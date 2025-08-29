Hungary FM Sends Message to Ukrainian Counterpart

As Magyar Nemzet has also reported, Ukraine's foreign minister launched a harsh attack against Hungary, threatening Hungarians. In response to the recent Ukrainian strike against the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline, the Hungarian government decided to ban the commander of the responsible military unit from entering Hungary and the entire Schengen area, Peter Szijjarto announced. The Ukrainian foreign minister responded almost immediately to the Hungarian foreign minister, stating in a threatening tone:

Hungary is on the wrong side of history. We will take mirror action.

In response to Andrii Sybiha’s threat, Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page:

This is not our war! We are not responsible for it, we did not launch it, we have not been participating in it. Stop provoking us, stop risking our energy security, and stop making efforts to drag us into your war!

