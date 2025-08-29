UkrajnaEU-csatlakozástámadás
Tamas Menczer: Ukrainians Want to Blackmail and Break Viktor Orban and Hungary

"To blackmail and break Viktor Orban, to blackmail and break Hungary. This is what the Ukrainians want and are doing," said the communications director of the ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrats in a video on Facebook on Thursday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 29. 13:20
"Serhiy Sydorenko, Zelensky’s house journalist, admitted that another Ukrainian attack against the Druzhba oil pipeline could be expected," Tamas Menczer stated in the video.

Serhiy Sydorenko is shown in the post saying that "all of this is happening in order to get Orban to withdraw his veto blocking the continuation of Ukraine’s EU accession talks."

Tamas Menczer said "they want to provoke us, they want to push us into the war", adding that "we have nothing to do with this war, and we want to stay out of it." The communications director highlighted that 

Ukraine had launched an attack against our energy security and sovereignty," and he called on the country to "immediately stop this".

Tamas Menczer added that it should not be forgotten that a significant part of Ukraine's electricity supplies are provided through Hungary.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

