Hungary FM Hits Back at Zelensky’s Claims

After talks with the European Council's president, Volodymyr Zelensky once again mentioned Hungary in his statement. Howver, Peter Szijjarto made clear that the Hungarian government’s position is not dictated from abroad. According to the foreign minister, the opinion of the Hungarian people is clear: they do not support Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 09. 06. 13:10
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
On Friday, FM Peter Szijjarto responded on Facebook to remarks by Volodymyr Zelensky, who, after his talks with the President of the European Council, again referred to Hungary in his statement. According to the Ukrainian president, Budapest’s position is incomprehensible, since even Russia does not oppose Ukraine’s EU membership.

Szijjártó Péter határozottan visszautasította Zelenszkij érvelését, és kijelentette, hogy a magyar kormány álláspontját nem külföldről diktálják.
FM Peter Szijjarto firmly rejected Zelensky’s argument, declaring that the Hungarian government’s position is not dictated from abroad (Photo: AFP)

In his view, it is incomprehensible for Hungary to oppose Ukraine’s EU membership simply because the Russians do not oppose it. “Well, President Zelensky once again started from himself,

– the foreign minister said.

FM Szijjarto on the position of the Hungarian people

The minister underlined:

Unlike him, our position is not determined from abroad. We do not care what they think in Moscow about Ukraine’s EU membership.

Mr. Szijjarto stressed that the government takes into account only the opinion of the Hungarian people.

They do not want Ukrainians to ruin our farmers, our labor market, and our security!

– he listed. Summing up, FM Szijjarto declared:

So, no matter how much President Zelensky trusts the Russians, we will not support Ukraine joining the EU!

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

