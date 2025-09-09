PM Orban Sends a Firm Message to Ursula von der Leyen

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently visited Poland during her tour of EU member states bordering Russia and Belarus. One stop on the trip was Krynki, located in the northeast of the country at the Belarusian border, where Von der Leyen also inspected the border fence. "My visit to the Poland-Belarus border was a demonstration of European solidarity. A strong Poland and a strong Europe, safeguarding our borders and protecting all Europeans. Our message is clear. And it is one that Belarus, and other actors in the region, are paying heed to," she wrote on social media at the time.

Viktor Orban sent a firm message to Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

The European Commission president also announced that the EU would accelerate the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense credit program, mobilizing 150 billion euros for member states, including for defense and arms industry development.