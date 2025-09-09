Orbán ViktorhatárvédelemUrsula von der Leyen
PM Orban Sends a Firm Message to Ursula von der Leyen

In a letter dated Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded that the European Union reimburse Hungary for its border protection costs, noting that the country has prevented the entry of more than one million illegal migrants since 2015, yet faces daily fines of one million euros from Brussels. Hungary's PM also made a specific request to the European Commission president.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
As Magyar Nemzet also reported, European Commission  President Ursula von der Leyen recently visited Poland during her tour of EU member states bordering Russia and Belarus. One stop on the trip was Krynki, located in the northeast of the country at the Belarusian border, where Von der Leyen also inspected the border fence. "My visit to the Poland-Belarus border was a demonstration of European solidarity. A strong Poland and a strong Europe, safeguarding our borders and protecting all Europeans. Our message is clear. And it is one that Belarus, and other actors in the region, are paying heed to," she wrote on social media at the time.

Viktor Orban sent a firm message to Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

The European Commission president also announced that the EU would accelerate the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense credit program, mobilizing 150 billion euros for member states, including for defense and arms industry development.

According to information obtained by Index, following the press conference in Poland, PM Orban wrote a letter to Ursula von der Leyen. The news portal says that in his letter the Hungarian prime minister welcomed Von der Leyen’s statement, writing that "I read with interest your statement in Poland that physical barriers protecting the European Union’s external borders are a shared responsibility."

Over the past ten years, Hungary has protected a significant section of the Schengen Area’s border, financed solely from our national budget. Hungary has repeatedly requested reimbursement for these expenses from the European Commission. However, instead of political or financial support, Hungary has faced continuous criticism and has been obliged to pay an unprecedented daily fine of one million euros,

Viktor Orban wrote.

According to Index, in his letter the PM Orban proudly referred to Hungary’s border protection achievements, stating: “Since 2015, we have prevented more than one million illegal migrants from entering EU territory, thanks to Hungary’s robust border protection system.” The letter explains:

Hungary expects the same recognition and financial support for this achievement as other member states.

He noted that "many member states under significant migration pressure have decided to build physical barriers along their external borders to protect their national security and the safety of their citizens."

Viktor Orban made a specific request

In his letter, the Hungarian prime minister noted: "The use of migration as a tool poses a real threat to the EU’s security. Not only do state actors weaponize migration, but organized criminal groups involved in human trafficking, who have links to terrorist organiations and are consciously or unconsciously supported by NGOs seeking to bring masses of illegal migrants into the Schengen area via the Western Balkans route," he wrote, warning about future challenges:

The latest forecasts suggest that millions of potential migrants could set out from Africa at any time.

At the end of the letter, Hungary's prime minister made a specific request,

urging the European Commission to provide financial assistance to border member states without discrimination.

He closed by stressing that "Hungary remains committed to European solidarity and will continue to fight for common European values by protecting the Schengen border and the security of our citizens."

According to our information, a copy of the letter was sent to every member of the European Council, indicating Viktor Orban intends to raise the issue before a broader European audience.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

