PM Orban: Swagger and Aggression for Some, Peace and Calm for Others + Video

Fidesz represents peace and calm. “Make your choice!” - Hungary's prime minister posted.

2025. 09. 09. 13:05
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Fischer)
"Swagger and aggression for some, peace and calm for others. Please choose," Viktor Orban posted alongside his latest video. The footage shows the infamous aggressive incidents involving Peter Magyar and his supporters: the Tisza Party chief slamming a car door onto a journalist’s hand, his adviser Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi pushing a reporter, and the party’s supporters threatening a mother of several children.

In the background, a fragment of Viktor Orban’s speech delivered in Kotcse can be heard, where he says, "this is how parties that have lost the trust of voters create scandal politics."

