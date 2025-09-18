PM Orban: Tisza Tax Package Part of a Brussels Scheme

Opening the fall parliamentary season, the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) held their extramural parliamentary group meeting once again in Balatonfured. According to information obtained by Magyar Nemzet, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s closed-door speech focused on the tasks ahead for the government and the parliamentary group of the ruling parties, as well as on fending off the dangers from Brussels.

Viktor Orban addressing the parliamentary group meeting in Balatonfured (Photo: Facebook)

According to our paper's information, PM Orban opened his remarks by highlighting that the summer was clearly won by Fidesz, as confirmed by opinion polls and analyses. However, he cautioned, there is no time to sit back, since the fall ahead of the parliamentary elections brings serious responsibilities for the government and for every lawmaker of the Fidesz-KDNP alliance.

Speaking about recent achievements, PM Orban first noted that the government's measures resulted in a multiplication of the average wage and the minimum wage while real wages were increasing continuously, giving families more resources to manage. giving families more resources to manage. In September, the Home Start program was launched, offering all first-home buyers opportunities to purchase their own property. While the fixed 3 percent interest rate has already proven hugely popular, much work remains to ensure the program reaches more people and operates effectively, he said.

He added that Hungarian families are supported not only by the housing subsidies but also by a wide range of tax benefits. The long-standing family support system has doubled the family tax allowance, and this fall further tax cuts are helping families, including the extension of personal income tax exemptions to mothers with three and later two children.

Meanwhile, food vouchers for pensioners are being delivered, and the government will continue to do everything possible to support retirees, Viktor Orban emphasized.

Turning to the perils threatening Hungary and Hungarian people, he said that the Tisza Party recently exposed itself when it became clear they are preparing for brutal tax hike.

The so-called Tisza tax is in fact part of a Brussels scheme under which the European elite aims to make EU members finance support for Ukraine and war preparations,"

he pointed out. However, he stressed, "Hungary is on the side of peace, we won't contribute to the war preparations in Brussels." Ukraine's EU accession would pose serious dangers for Hungary and it cannot be allowed to happen, he added.