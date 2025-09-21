miniszterelnökPapp László SportarénábanOrbán Viktorbékemenet
magyar

PM Orban: We’re Growing by Thousands

Hungary's Prime Minister announces a Peace March to be held on October 23.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 21. 12:52
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the first national rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Budapest (Photo: VIVIEN CHER BENKO / Prime Minister's Communications Department)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Day by day, we are hundreds and thousands more,” wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his Sunday morning post on social media. He also announced that 

“our next meeting will be at the Peace March on October 23.”

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the first national gathering of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) was held on Saturday at Budapest’s Papp Laszlo Sport Arena with more than 11,000 participants. Alongside members of the government, right-wing politicians, opinion leaders, athletes, experts and public figures took part in the event, whose keynote speaker was Prime Minister Orban. He stated: “our next meeting could be at a Peace March on October 23,” adding that the crowd was so large they were close to outgrowing every conference hall and sports arena.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy

Megsemmisítő erejű pofon csattant Magyar Péter arcán, nem akárki vitte be a találatot

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Amerikából érkezett a tasli.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.