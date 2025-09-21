PM Orban: We’re Growing by Thousands

“Day by day, we are hundreds and thousands more,” wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his Sunday morning post on social media. He also announced that

“our next meeting will be at the Peace March on October 23.”

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the first national gathering of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) was held on Saturday at Budapest’s Papp Laszlo Sport Arena with more than 11,000 participants. Alongside members of the government, right-wing politicians, opinion leaders, athletes, experts and public figures took part in the event, whose keynote speaker was Prime Minister Orban. He stated: “our next meeting could be at a Peace March on October 23,” adding that the crowd was so large they were close to outgrowing every conference hall and sports arena.