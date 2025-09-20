miniszterelnökOrbán Viktordpk
magyar

PM Orban: Our Next DPK Meeting Will Be a Peace March

At the first national gathering of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) filling the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena, Viktor Orban announced that a new Peace March will be organized for October 23. The Prime Minister emphasized: they reject the path offered by Brussels, because if Hungary follows it next spring, Hungarians’ money will go to Ukraine, and the country’s peace efforts and future will be trapped in a dead end. PM Orban stressed that they will defend the homeland and freedom in the digital space as well — this, he said, is Hungary’s digital border defense fortress system.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 20. 22:53
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban: For centuries, the life and quality of life of every Hungarian generation has depended on how well our leaders navigate our country's ship through the waves created by empires.
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We are look pretty good again, in fact better and better. There are so many of us that soon we’ll outgrow every conference hall and sports arena,” Viktor Orban greeted the crowd at the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) event titled The Assembly. He continued by saying that because their membership is growing by the hundreds each day, the next meeting will be at a new Peace March to be held on October 23 [Hungary's national day of commemorating the Revolution of 1956 -ed].

Welcoming Old Comrades, New Young People

He thanked the persistent commitment of veterans of the original Civic Circles,  mentioning Andras Bencsik, Julia Kudlik, and Philip Rakay. He congratulated Csaba Hende on becoming a constitutional judge and greeted Tamas Szarka, Ferenc Demjen, and former President Pal Schmitt. He was happy to see the presence of many young people who don’t want to repeat the struggles their parents had to survive during the Gyurcsany-era foreign currency loan crisis.

Digitális Polgári Körök rendezvény
Thousands attended the first meeting of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department)

We Won’t Stop

The Prime Minister mentioned seeing attendees from Bekes, where a major investment had just been announced, and from Eastern Hungary, where a wave of factory openings is expected.
“We are building an economy where 'even the edge of bread is buttered',” he said, adding that both villagers and Budapest residents can count on the government.

“We will never give up Budapest. We will never accept that liberals and Tisza Party supporters turn the nation’s capital into a migrant-friendly, drug-ridden, LGBTQ paradise,” he stressed.

Making Hungary Great 

According to Mr Orban, dealing with one historical chapter is enough of a burden and challenge for any generation. "For centuries, the life and quality of life of every Hungarian generation has depended on how well our leaders navigate our country's ship through the waves created by empires." He recalled how his grandparents lived through two regime changes, with Hungary not avoiding either war, coming out on the losing side with heavy losses. “I thought to myself: I was born into a losing country, but I will die in a victorious one — because we will make Hungary great,” he declared. “We don’t want war, we don’t want to lose a single Hungarian life.”

In peacetime, victory takes on a different meaning for different nations, he said stating that for Hungarians it means changing the fate assigned to them by others. His generation decided that Hungary will be great and wealthy. “We will simply make Hungary great again,” Orban said, pointing out the priceless value of Nobel Prizes, astronauts, Olympic gold medals, international vocational awards, and the hard work behind it all. “For Hungarians, that is what we call victory,” he claimed.

Digitális Polgári Körök rendezvény
Warriors from every Digital Civic Circle arrived at the arena (Photo: Prime Minister's Office, Communications Department)

What Will Happen to Us Hungarians?

PM Orban recalled believing 40 years ago that one regime change would be enough, and would be followed by growth and prosperity. But instead, the financial crisis, migration, Covid, and war created chaos. “Europe’s leaders have turned the European Union into a disaster,” he said.

Viktor Orban stressed that his generation in Hungary already achieved one historic regime change in 1990, rescuing the country from the collapsing beams of communism. But the hope that one shift would be enough has vanished — EU leaders squandered the chance. “It is being decided right now what will happen to us Hungarians,” he stated.

Forging Our Own Path

The Prime Minister pointed to the severe crisis in Western Europe, which at this point they are no longer denying: Germany just announced the end of the welfare state, energy prices are skyrocketing in France, and a disastrous trade deal was signed with the U.S.. Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned Europe is stumbling toward collapse.
“We must say it aloud: we must not copy them, or we’ll end up on the losing path too. Let’s state clearly: Hungary has remained migrant-free, and we have better family and tax policies. Let us be brave enough to follow our own path, build our own economy, and make Hungary great again,” he urged.

The Prime Minister underlined: “We reject the path Brussels offers us. If we follow it, Hungarians’ money will end up in Ukraine, because Brussels is at war. This is worse than the Ten Plagues of the Bible. There is no war in Hungary and there won’t be, there are no migrants and there won’t be, and Ukraine will not be an EU member,” he declared.

He highlighted Hungary’s ambitious policies: Europe’s most attractive housing program, the largest tax cuts, and a ten-year national development plan while defending borders. “We openly declare we want a migrant-free Hungary,” he added. He also praised the roles of Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar, adding the former will have very busy months ahead and calling the latter “the bravest politician on the patriotic side.”

Digitális Polgári Körök rendezvény
The crowd filled the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department)

Victory Ahead

Personal courage will also be needed in the elections, which is why the Digital Civic Circles were founded, the Prime Minister stated, warning that Brussels has already organized the supporters of the Brussels path. He revealed that 72,000 people had joined the Digital Civic Circles and 46,000 had joined the “Fighters’ Club.”

“With this, the monopoly of the globalist network of hatred has been broken. The DPK not only provides protection against the leftist frenzy, but has also unleashed enormous constructive energies. The patriots’ network now numbers around 120,000 and the conquest has begun. We will defend our homeland and our freedom even in the digital space — this is Hungary’s digital border defense fortress system. It extends to the whole country. The news must reach everyone that Hungary stands on the threshold of a new era, and we must choose the right path,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that all hands must be on deck in the digital space. The Fighters' will be sent forward in battle to expose propaganda and fake news, carrying swords in one hand. In other hands there will be trowels to build the nation. They are the hands of the country building DPK.  “We await everyone who loves their homeland and refuses to become Brussels’s humble servant. We are many, we are strong, and we will win. We will make Hungary great — if you want it too,” PM Orban concluded his rallying speech.

The First Gathering

The Digital Civic Circles (DPK) were launched directly after Viktor Orban’s summer announcement at Tusvanyos, with the aim of creating an online community to protect Hungarian culture, language, and identity. More than 70,000 people have already joined, including public figures, artists, athletes, and scientists.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook)

 

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekPottyondy Edina

Bizony ám! Hogy úgy van!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Publicistánk legfrissebb blogbejegyzése Pottyondy Edináról.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu