PM Orban: Our Next DPK Meeting Will Be a Peace March

“We are look pretty good again, in fact better and better. There are so many of us that soon we’ll outgrow every conference hall and sports arena,” Viktor Orban greeted the crowd at the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) event titled The Assembly. He continued by saying that because their membership is growing by the hundreds each day, the next meeting will be at a new Peace March to be held on October 23 [Hungary's national day of commemorating the Revolution of 1956 -ed].

Welcoming Old Comrades, New Young People

He thanked the persistent commitment of veterans of the original Civic Circles, mentioning Andras Bencsik, Julia Kudlik, and Philip Rakay. He congratulated Csaba Hende on becoming a constitutional judge and greeted Tamas Szarka, Ferenc Demjen, and former President Pal Schmitt. He was happy to see the presence of many young people who don’t want to repeat the struggles their parents had to survive during the Gyurcsany-era foreign currency loan crisis.

Thousands attended the first meeting of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department)

We Won’t Stop

The Prime Minister mentioned seeing attendees from Bekes, where a major investment had just been announced, and from Eastern Hungary, where a wave of factory openings is expected.

“We are building an economy where 'even the edge of bread is buttered',” he said, adding that both villagers and Budapest residents can count on the government.

“We will never give up Budapest. We will never accept that liberals and Tisza Party supporters turn the nation’s capital into a migrant-friendly, drug-ridden, LGBTQ paradise,” he stressed.

Making Hungary Great

According to Mr Orban, dealing with one historical chapter is enough of a burden and challenge for any generation. "For centuries, the life and quality of life of every Hungarian generation has depended on how well our leaders navigate our country's ship through the waves created by empires." He recalled how his grandparents lived through two regime changes, with Hungary not avoiding either war, coming out on the losing side with heavy losses. “I thought to myself: I was born into a losing country, but I will die in a victorious one — because we will make Hungary great,” he declared. “We don’t want war, we don’t want to lose a single Hungarian life.”