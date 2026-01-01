PM Orban: Even in Retrospect, It Was an Intense Year + Video

In the video shared on his Instagram page, PM Orban reflects on key moments from 2025. The montage features scenes from official meetings, political speeches, his appearance at the Tusvanyos summer camp, moments of speechwriting, and more relaxed, personal snapshots as well.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook)

In the accompanying caption, Viktor Orban wrote:

Even looking back now, it was an intense year. To be continued next year.

In an earlier post, the prime minister also emphasized:

“Hungary is an exceptionally stable European country. We have a work-based economic system that differs from Brussels’ war-driven economy, and we have a family-centered social model. These are the two pillars on which Hungarian life rests. They cannot be given up.”

He added: