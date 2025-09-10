Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Life-Threatening for Hungary + Video

“The gravest issue with Peter Magyar is not a personal problem arising from his mental state, but the fact that he is a life-threatening politician. And this has now come to light,” said Tamas Deutsch in a video posted on his social media page.

MEP Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz-KDNP EP group (Source: Facebook)

The Fidesz MEP compared the case to “Oszod and then some,” recalling that everything then Hungarian Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany did — austerity measures, tax hikes and plans that impoverished the people —

was kept secret before the elections,

and afterwards, instead of standing before the people, he confided only in his own party members, admitting that “we lied morning, noon, and night.”

“These figures,

the people of Tisza, the current heirs of Gyursany and the DK party — have already been exposed,

admitting within their inner circles that they won’t reveal their tax hikes, their plans to dismantle family tax benefits, or their austerity package to the public. Instead, they’ll sweet-talk with all kinds of pretty words. But these crippling plans are already prepared. They will only come into effect if we let them. But here’s my bad news for them — and my good news for decent Hungarian citizens: we will not let it happen,” the politician declared.