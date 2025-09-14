Hungary must give up certain parts of its sovereignty in the European Union, and we do this gladly, emphasized Peter Magyar’s VP at one of the Tisza Party’s forums in Budapest, details of which Magyar Nemzet has already published.

In a recording received by our editorial staff, Zoltan Tarr compared Hungary’s EU membership to a marriage and used this parallel to justify why we must voluntarily limit our self-determination.

Promising Everything to the Other

The Tisza Party’s MEP literally said: "The European Union has many advantages for us, one could list them. Let me use the image that obviously it is like a marriage, a good marriage – such things exist, right – when two people enter into marriage, they give up certain parts of their own sovereignty, and in most cases they do not, how should I say, do this sobbing and tearing their hair out, but obviously with a huge celebration, a wedding party, with incredible joy and promising everything to the other. Hungary is part of the European Union, obviously it has given up certain things in certain matters, but in return it has received something it could not have obtained in any other way. (…) For us, the essence and the important thing is the European Union and a strong Europe – though not coming before Hungary – but that we think in terms of a strong Europe.

We Hungarians have a chance if we are part of a strong Europe. A strong Europe means that sovereign states work together, and where cooperation is advantageous, they put a lot into this cooperation.

If something can be done better by two, three, ten, or twenty-seven together than alone, then it is worth doing it that way, because greater strength and efficiency can be achieved."

This long argument, however, does not reflect reality, since the European Union is far from the time when it could be called strong. It has been struggling with a crisis for years, and Brussels institutions function increasingly as an imperial center, as opposed to the idealized cooperation of sovereign member states described by Tarr.