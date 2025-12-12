A Lesson for Brussels: This Is How to Protect the Utility Cost Cuts

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto shared a new post on his social media account with good news: another agreement has been reached to enhance the security of Hungary’s energy supply. According to the ministry’s statement, the minister reported at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, that Hungary’s MVM and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR had signed another major natural gas purchase framework agreement, under which Hungary will have the opportunity to purchase 1.1 million cubic meters of gas per day from Azerbaijan over the next two years.

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto and Ceyhun Bayramov (Source: Facebook)

This means that MVM and SOCAR have agreed on the possibility of purchasing 800 million cubic meters of gas over two years. This contract has been fully clarified and finalized. It represents another very important step in diversifying Hungary’s energy supply,

– FM Szijjarto declared. “This is a framework agreement that allows for deliveries of 800 million cubic meters. How much will actually be realized over the next two years will depend on market conditions at the time. Hungary has always aimed for diversification. But what does diversification mean? It must be clarified, because in Brussels the definition is different. Diversification means purchasing energy from as many sources and via as many routes as possible. Brussels’ approach is to allow energy purchases from fewer routes, fewer sources, and at higher costs. Our strategy is the opposite,” he warned.

Our strategy, which focuses on purchasing from multiple sources via multiple routes at lower costs, is suitable to protect the results of our utility cost reduction schme,

– he added. Peter Szijjarto then explained that while Brussels currently poses a threat to Hungary’s energy security, cooperation with Baku actually mitigates this risk.

Brussels wants to block our well-established, cheap, reliable energy sources on an ideological basis, and this weakens Hungary's energy security. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has provided the opportunity for Hungary’s largest energy companies to become owners of the largest Azerbaijani oil and gas fields. Unlike Brussels, Azerbaijan strengthens Hungary’s position in the international energy market,

– he emphasized. He noted that as a result, Hungarian energy companies now operate not only as buyers, but also as sellers on the international energy market, putting Hungary in a completely different dimension.