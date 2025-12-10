Szijjártó PéterháborúDonald Trump
Hungary FM: Our Energy Security Is Impossible Without Russia

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade traveled to Russia with a business delegation, emphasizing that "sanctions will not be with us forever — and Hungary must be ready to seize a favorable position when they end". He also announced Hungary’s support for President Trump’s peace efforts.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 10. 12:38
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
Peter Szijjarto has repeatedly noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is making extraordinary efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, and Hungary fully supports him in this. According to the foreign minister, once the war concludes, the global economy can return to normal, opening massive new opportunities in international trade.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

The Hungarian minister and a business delegation are holding talks in Moscow.

We highly value President Trump’s peace efforts, we support the U.S.–Russia talks, and we call on all those who have undermined peace negotiations so far to stop doing so,

FM Szijjarto said.

He added that Hungary has been proven right: this war has no military solution — it requires diplomacy. That is why diplomatic channels must remain open, not closed. For this reason, Hungary has always maintained cooperation and dialogue with Russia based on mutual respect.

He stated:

Hungary’s secure energy supply is, quite simply, impossible today without Russia. And this is not a political or ideological matter — this is a cold, hard physical reality.

By maintaining fair and stable energy cooperation with Russia, Hungary has ensured its own energy security and preserved the results of its utility cost reduction program, preventing energy prices from tripling.
Szijjarto noted that agreements reached in Washington, Moscow, and Istanbul have ensured uninterrupted deliveries of crude oil and natural gas to Hungary.

At the same time, he warned that Hungary must continually defend the uninterrupted flow of oil and gas against political attacks from Brussels and physical attacks from Kyiv.

“Brussels is constantly launching legal attacks against our energy cooperation, while Kyiv stages physical attacks on the oil pipeline.”

He also revealed that Hungary recently had to neutralize new risks. Consequently, the government decided to relocate the operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline from the Netherlands to Hungary.

Thanks to agreements with the United States, the operational environment will now be secure, and payment transactions related to the TurkStream pipeline will not fall under sanctions.

Faster Progress at Paks

The minister announced that construction work on the new blocks of the Paks nuclear power plant is progressing ahead of schedule. The concrete plant is already operating, 500 square meters of assembly concrete have been poured, and waterproofing is ongoing. Instead of next year, steel reinforcement installation will begin next week — guaranteeing that the first concrete will be laid by early February.

Hungary has always based its economic and energy cooperation with Russia on common sense. Hungarian companies and Hungarian families have benefited enormously from this, and we have no intention of abandoning this path, no matter the pressure exerted on us,

FM Szijjarto emphasized.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

