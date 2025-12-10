Peter Szijjarto has repeatedly noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is making extraordinary efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, and Hungary fully supports him in this. According to the foreign minister, once the war concludes, the global economy can return to normal, opening massive new opportunities in international trade.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

The Hungarian minister and a business delegation are holding talks in Moscow.

We highly value President Trump’s peace efforts, we support the U.S.–Russia talks, and we call on all those who have undermined peace negotiations so far to stop doing so,

FM Szijjarto said.

He added that Hungary has been proven right: this war has no military solution — it requires diplomacy. That is why diplomatic channels must remain open, not closed. For this reason, Hungary has always maintained cooperation and dialogue with Russia based on mutual respect.

He stated:

Hungary’s secure energy supply is, quite simply, impossible today without Russia. And this is not a political or ideological matter — this is a cold, hard physical reality.

By maintaining fair and stable energy cooperation with Russia, Hungary has ensured its own energy security and preserved the results of its utility cost reduction program, preventing energy prices from tripling.

Szijjarto noted that agreements reached in Washington, Moscow, and Istanbul have ensured uninterrupted deliveries of crude oil and natural gas to Hungary.

At the same time, he warned that Hungary must continually defend the uninterrupted flow of oil and gas against political attacks from Brussels and physical attacks from Kyiv.

“Brussels is constantly launching legal attacks against our energy cooperation, while Kyiv stages physical attacks on the oil pipeline.”

He also revealed that Hungary recently had to neutralize new risks. Consequently, the government decided to relocate the operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline from the Netherlands to Hungary.

Thanks to agreements with the United States, the operational environment will now be secure, and payment transactions related to the TurkStream pipeline will not fall under sanctions.