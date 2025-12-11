Hungary FM: EU Is Endangering Global Security

He explained that this has led to extremely harmful and dangerous decisions being made around the world, rendering certain energy sources and transit routes unviable, interfering with sovereign national energy policies, and discriminating against some forms of energy production.

In this context, he praised the rational approach of the Turkic countries, which regard energy supply as a physical issue, unlike the European Union, which represents the opposite, and highly damaging, approach.

He criticized the move that Brussels will vote this week on the RePowerEU regulation banning Russian energy imports, a measure Hungary will challenge before the European Court of Justice, even though no fair procedure can be expected there.

He took the view that the measure will be adopted through legal fraud, and that the reasoning behind it is nonsense, because this diktat would not serve diversification, would lead to enormous price increases, and would lead to a monopoly situation.

We will fight against this decision, which would have a rather negative impact on energy supply security. It is very hard to imagine how anyone could argue in favor of replacing a cheap and reliable source of energy with one that is more expensive and less reliable,

he stated.

He noted that energy imports to Hungary represent merely 0.2 percent of Russia’s gross domestic product, so it is absurd to claim that Hungary is financing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Peter Szijjarto underscored that the current fragile situation clearly demonstrates the increasing value of energy cooperation with external partners, and therefore relations with the Turkic states carry exceptional importance.