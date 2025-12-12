napenergiaOrbán Viktorenergiatárolásnapelem
PM Orban Explains How the Soon-to-Launch Energy Storage Support Program Will Work + Video

The energy storage subsidy is essentially another utility cost-cutting program, Prime Minister Orban said in his latest video posted on social media. Through the program, households will be able to receive up to 2.5 million forints in non-refundable support for the development of energy storage.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 12. 15:32
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
– “We want to give an opportunity to those who already have solar panels that generate electricity, as well as to those who want to have such panels installed and will eventually produce electricity,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video about the energy storage support program.

Elektromos energiát szolgáltató napelemekkel felszerelt épületek Biatorbágyon (Fotó: MTI/Jászai Csaba)
Buildings equipped with solar panels providing electric power in Biatorbagy (Photo: MTI/Jaszai Csaba)

As Magyar Nemzet has also reported, a new chapter is about to open in the energy supply of Hungarian families: the government is launching a program with a budget of 100 billion forints to support the installation of residential energy storage systems.

Under the program, households may receive up to 2.5 million forints in non-refundable funding to develop energy storage capacity. The application period begins in January, with the goal of enabling families to use the green energy generated during the day in the evening hours.

Regarding the program, Viktor Orban noted that anyone who has solar panels quickly encounters the problem that the surplus electricity they produce — if not used or fed into the grid — can be lost. This is why, he said, there is a need for the ability to store the energy generated by solar panels.

Essentially, this is a utility cost-reduction scheme 

For the sake of simplicity, PM Orban referred to this capability as a battery — one that allows the homeowner to store the energy produced by the solar panels and use it even when the sun is not shining and the system is not generating electricity.

Put simply, this is essentially a utility cost-cutting program. What the state can support - and also recommends - is that we commit to covering 2.5 million forints of the purchase price in the form of a subsidy, while applicants must provide the remaining amount as their own contribution,

– he underscored.

The amount may be requested through an application process. “The applications will be published on January 15, and submissions will be accepted starting February 1. After that, we will strive to evaluate them quickly. Once families can begin installing these home batteries and the cost of operating their homes becomes cheaper, they will be better off,” PM Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)


