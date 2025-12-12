bóka jánosEurópai Unióeurópai bizottság
Janos Boka: Brussels Wants to Bypass the EU Decision-Making Process

It is troubling that the European Commission—whose role should be to ensure compliance with the treaties governing the functioning of the EU—has taken an active part in a decision that undermines those very treaties, Hungary's EU affairs minister pointed out. According to Janos Boka, Brussels is seeking to circumvent the EU’s established decision-making process.

2025. 12. 12. 14:13
Janos Boka, Minister for European Affairs (Photo: MTI / Lajos Soos)
Brussels wants to bypass the EU’s decision-making process and push through new measures equivalent to sanctions even without unanimity, Hungarian EU affairs minister Janos Boka warned, adding that this step runs counter to the EU treaties.

According to Janos Boka, it is troubling that the European Commission played an active role in a decision that undermines EU treaties. Photo: AFP

It is particularly alarming that the European Commission has taken an active role in this,

– Mr. Boka emphasized.

Janos Boka stressed that instead of acting as the guardian of the treaties and ensuring adherence to common rules, the European Commission has initiated political decisions that contradict the decision-making procedures of the common foreign and security policy. In doing so, he said, it has placed the Council in a legally indefensible position.

Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent,

– he said.

Hungary did not support the proposal and reserves the right to take any further steps deemed necessary, he underscored.

“The geopolitical consequences are also severe. There is a real risk that this decision will derail the ongoing negotiations that could finally lead to lasting peace in our immediate neighborhood,

– Janos Boka warned.

 

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungarian Minister for European Affairs (Photo: MTI/Soos Lajos)

