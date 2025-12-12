Janos Boka: Brussels Wants to Bypass the EU Decision-Making Process

Brussels wants to bypass the EU’s decision-making process and push through new measures equivalent to sanctions even without unanimity, Hungarian EU affairs minister Janos Boka warned, adding that this step runs counter to the EU treaties.

According to Janos Boka, it is troubling that the European Commission played an active role in a decision that undermines EU treaties. Photo: AFP

It is particularly alarming that the European Commission has taken an active role in this,

– Mr. Boka emphasized.

Janos Boka stressed that instead of acting as the guardian of the treaties and ensuring adherence to common rules, the European Commission has initiated political decisions that contradict the decision-making procedures of the common foreign and security policy. In doing so, he said, it has placed the Council in a legally indefensible position.

Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent,

– he said.