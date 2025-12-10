Európai UnióOrbán ViktorMagyarországmigráns
magyar

PM Orban: Brussels’ Agents in Hungary Are Stabbing Hungarians in the Back

Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the European Union’s new migration rules are unacceptable for Hungary, and his government intends to respond with open rebellion. PM Orban made clear that Hungary will not admit migrants.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 10. 14:53
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
PM Orban responded with condemnation on his social media page to the EU decision requiring Hungary, starting in July, to accept asylum seekers transferred from other member states.

Orbán Viktor (Fotó: SERHAT CAGDAS / ANADOLU)
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: Anadolu)

Brussels has decided that beginning in July, Hungary must either take in migrants from other EU countries or pay for their upkeep—every year, in whatever amount the Commission dictates,

Victor Orban posted.

In our view, there is only one patriotic answer to this: rebellion. And that is exactly what we will do. Under our watch, no migrant will set foot here—neither from the south nor from the west,

the prime minister emphasized.

PM Orban added, “Meanwhile, Brussels’ local agents in Hungary are fully prepared to stab the Hungarian people in the back and strike a deal with the Commission on taking in migrants.”

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

Google News
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

