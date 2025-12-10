PM Orban responded with condemnation on his social media page to the EU decision requiring Hungary, starting in July, to accept asylum seekers transferred from other member states.
PM Orban: Brussels’ Agents in Hungary Are Stabbing Hungarians in the Back
Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the European Union’s new migration rules are unacceptable for Hungary, and his government intends to respond with open rebellion. PM Orban made clear that Hungary will not admit migrants.
Brussels has decided that beginning in July, Hungary must either take in migrants from other EU countries or pay for their upkeep—every year, in whatever amount the Commission dictates,
Victor Orban posted.
In our view, there is only one patriotic answer to this: rebellion. And that is exactly what we will do. Under our watch, no migrant will set foot here—neither from the south nor from the west,
the prime minister emphasized.
PM Orban added, “Meanwhile, Brussels’ local agents in Hungary are fully prepared to stab the Hungarian people in the back and strike a deal with the Commission on taking in migrants.”
Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
Hungary FM: 240 Hungarian–Russian Business Talks Conclude in Moscow
Hungary is poised to be in a good position for the post-war period.
Hungary FM: Our Energy Security Is Impossible Without Russia
Hungary must be ready to seize a favorable position when sanctions end.
PM Orban: Peace, Economic Cooperation Take Center Stage
For the first time in thirty years, the president of Paraguay is visiting Hungary.
PM Orban: Brussels Is Preparing for War, Hungary Must Stay Out
Brussels is building a war economy.
