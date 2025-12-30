CPAC: Major Announcement Expected in Early January

In the video, Daniel Bohar asks whether CPAC Hungary will take place in 2026 and, if so, whether the event’s hosts can once again expect to be invited.

There’s a lot of competition, you and Stefi have done a great job in recent years, but it would be better if you wrote to [email protected], and then the relevant people will definitely respond,

– Miklos Szantho says in the video.

Mr. Bohar then notes that elections are coming up next year and asks whether media reports suggesting a March date for CPAC Hungary are accurate. According to Mr. Szantho, the organizers do not yet wish to confirm or deny the speculation.

I feel about this the same way Peter Magyar does about his austerity package: I don’t want to confirm it, and I can’t deny it either, but I’ll give in to your pressure—hey, is January 8 free for you?

- he asked, adding: