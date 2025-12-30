Rendkívüli

Világháborúval riogat a Reuters, Magyar Péternek fontos szerep juthat ebben

CPAC: Major Announcement Expected in Early January

Miklos Szantho, chief organizer of CPAC Hungary and director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, shared a video on Facebook revealing that preparations for CPAC 2026 are already underway. Mr. Szantho also disclosed that a major announcement is expected on January 8.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 30. 13:27
Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: Attila Kovacs, MTI)
Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights
In a video posted on Facebook, Miklos Szantho placed a call to reporter Daniel Bohar. As part of their conversation, CPAC Hungary 2026 also came up.

Szánhó Miklós arról beszélt, hogy lesz-e 2026-ban CPAC Hungary (Fotó: Ladóczki Balázs)
Miklos Szantho speaks about whether CPAC Hungary will be held in 2026 (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

In the video, Daniel Bohar asks whether CPAC Hungary will take place in 2026 and, if so, whether the event’s hosts can once again expect to be invited.

There’s a lot of competition, you and Stefi have done a great job in recent years, but it would be better if you wrote to [email protected], and then the relevant people will definitely respond,

– Miklos Szantho says in the video.

Mr. Bohar then notes that elections are coming up next year and asks whether media reports suggesting a March date for CPAC Hungary are accurate. According to Mr. Szantho, the organizers do not yet wish to confirm or deny the speculation.

I feel about this the same way Peter Magyar does about his austerity package: I don’t want to confirm it, and I can’t deny it either, but I’ll give in to your pressure—hey, is January 8 free for you?

- he asked, adding: 

Clear your schedule, because there will be a major announcement, and we’re counting on you to be there.

Previously, in an interview with Magyar Nemzet, Miklos Szantho spoke about the future of CPAC Hungary. Asked whether CPAC Hungary would be held again next year, Mr. Szantho said the following:

I could say we’re coming off a strong year, but 2025 will actually end on April 12, 2026. The fall political season has wrapped up, and now the spring season is coming—only after that will they declare a champion. Just as for the entire Hungarian right, this year for the Center was about preparation and, above all, defending sovereignty. Now, at the end of the year, it’s time to recharge our batteries so that everyone can work at 200 percent toward our great shared goal: making Hungary great and happy. And yes, in my hope, CPAC Hungary next spring will once again serve that purpose. And if ‘everyone does what they ought to do, then everything will turn out the way it ought to be.’

 

