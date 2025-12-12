At the same time, Hungary is working through trilateral diplomacy to stabilize its energy supply. Viktor Orban held talks in Washington, Moscow, and Istanbul, reaching agreements that ensure uninterrupted deliveries of gas, crude oil, and nuclear fuel. According to the government, without these arrangements, household energy costs would rise dramatically. The goal of the talks was to maintain predictable energy supplies, while Hungary continues to oppose EU energy policy measures, which it believes threaten Europe’s competitiveness and Hungarian household protection.

In terms of energy policy, Brussels is leading Europe into an dead end

Oliver Hortay, director of the Szazadveg Research Institute, pointed out that Europe remains trapped in an energy crisis following the 2022 price surge. Although market prices have eased, they remain far higher than pre-crisis levels, while a European industrial company pays four to five times more for gas and two to three times more for electricity than an American competitor. Household costs are even heavier: on average, the price of electricity is 60 percent more expensive, while gas prices are 125 percent higher than in the United States.

Mr. Hortay attributes this situation to two factors: the war premium, caused by sanctions related to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, and the carbon premium, which places multiple burdens on European producers.

The war-induced price premium is restricting supply artificially, while the carbon premium puts European industry at a competitive disadvantage,

– he said.