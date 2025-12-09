In the video, Viktor Orban explained that Hungary has secured continuous access to critical energy resources for the country through agreements with the United States, Russia, and Turkiye.
PM Orban Ensures Hungary’s Energy Security with Three Steps + Video
"Three steps for Hungarian energy security. With this, we guaranteed the cheapest energy prices in the European Union and protected our utility price cuts scheme,” PM Orban posted to a new video he shared on Facebook.
In the video, Hungary's Prime Minister explained:
Hungary reached an agreement with the United States that the U.S. sanctions on Russian gas and oil do not apply to Hungary. Last week, we agreed with the Russians that they will continue to supply us with the oil and gas that are key for Hungary’s energy supply,
and today I agreed with the Turkish president that the Turkiye will guarantee the route that will enable us to bring those supplies from Russia to Hungary.
This guarantee is a serious matter and we may need it. This year alone, we have already shipped 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary via the Turkish route,
PM Orban emphasized.
Cover photo: In the image released by the Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication, Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers remarks at the signing of next year’s wage agreement between the government and the employers’ and employees’ representatives, held at the Carmelite Monastery on December 4, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
