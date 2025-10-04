Babis Victory Could Strengthen V4 and Patriotic Forces

With the success of Andrej Babis, an ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the voice of the V4 countries in Brussels could grow stronger, as Babis has consistently opposed migration, Brussels centralisation, and war-related pressures.

Andrej Babis, leader of the Czech ANO party (Photo: AFP/Michal Cizek)

A Coalition Government Likely

Andrej Babis, former prime minister and ANO leader, has repeatedly stated that he prefers a single-party government, which could potentially receive outside support from another political force to secure a parliamentary majority.

There is a strong chance of Babis winning. The question is what he will be able to do with that, because he will most likely need a coalition partner,

– Agnes Vass, research director at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told our newspaper.

The expert pointed out:

This also depends on the number of seats won by parties entering parliament. The winning party needs 101 seats to form a government, but Babis will probably not reach that number alone, even if ANO performs very well in the elections.

There is also a possibility that Babis may opt for a minority government.