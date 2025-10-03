ANO Is Czechia Favorite

All polls conducted over the past three years have shown the opposition Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) movement, led by Slovak-born billionaire Andrej Babis, to be the winner in the upcoming election, MTI writes.

Even according to the latest national survey, conducted by the STEM institute less than a week before the elections, Babis's ANO enjoys 29.3% support, well ahead of its rivals.

The government coalition alliance Spolu (Together), made up of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), and TOP 09, consistently trails behind in second place. Third place vacillates among other forces expected to cross the five-percent threshold including the government-aligned Mayors and Independents (STAN), the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) – often labeled as “far-right” by the Prague media, the Pirate Party, and the left-wing coalition Enough! (Stacilo!), led by the Communists. On occasion, the Motorists Party (AUTO) has also cleared the five-percent threshold in some surveys.

The Spolu coalition officially consists of three parties, while the Pirates' list unofficially includes the Green Party, and Stacilo! includes not only Communists but also social democrats and other smaller left-wing entities. The situation is similar with the SPD, which has given space to three smaller parties on its lists. The seven groups expected to enter the Chamber of Deputies were in fact made up of candidates from a total of 16 parties and movements.