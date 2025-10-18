Hosting Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest carries enormous prestige. The meeting could even lead to an agreement that brings the world closer to ending the Russia–Ukraine war. Bank Levente Boros emphasized that this decision validates PM Orban’s peace-oriented foreign policy and rebukes Western Europe’s pro-war stance, according to Origo.

The choice of venue legitimizes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's peace policy (Photo: AFP)

The expert noted that it is highly significant Trump chose Budapest for the meeting, as the Hungarian capital has never before hosted a peace summit.

“Two world powers — or, more precisely, two great powers — will meet in Budapest,” Boros said, “and this location is mutually suitable for them to continue negotiations aimed at reaching peace.” He added that beyond symbolism, there are practical foreign policy reasons for this choice.

In part the reason for the venue," he explained, "lies in the fact that since the very first moment of the Russian–Ukrainian conflict, Hungary has consistently stood on the side of peace and has never wavered from that position. Both Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government have taken a consistent stance toward everyone and even against anyone when necessary,

he said.

Boros stressed that this meeting, being a peace negotiation, already carries a powerful message in itself — namely, that Russia is likely open to a ceasefire and peace under the right conditions, while the United States, under Trump, has also pursued a peace agenda since the start of his presidency. “Now, the intentions of the two sides may finally converge,” he added.