Hungary FM: Ukraine Holds an Interest in Influencing the Elections + Video

In a new video posted on his Facebook page, Peter Szijjarto said that Ukrainians have also worked on developing the Tisza Party’s mobile application. “It is clear what Ukraine’s interest is in next year's Hungarian parliamentary elections, and it is also clear through whom and by what means they intend to act in line with that interest,” Hungary's foreign minister added.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 07. 11:01
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
"If anyone still had any doubts about whether Ukrainians are interfering in next year’s Hungarian parliamentary elections, those doubts have now been dispelled: Ukrainians are indeed strongly interested in influencing the outcome of the Hungarian parliamentary elections," Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

Peter Szijjarto: Ukraine is interested in influencing the elections (Photo: AFP)

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade added:

This should come as no surprise, since both Ukrainians and everyone else know that if a national government remains in office, Hungary’s decisions will continue to serve the Hungarian national interests, and that means Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union. We won't allow Brussels to unleash the Ukrainian mafia, substandard Ukrainian agricultural products, and the war itself on the European Union. But if a Brussels-backed puppet government comes to power in Hungary, then obviously all obstacles to Ukraine’s EU accession will be removed.

“It is clear what Ukraine’s interest is in next year's Hungarian parliamentary elections, and it is also clear through whom and by what means they intend to act in line with that interest,” he concluded.

