This should come as no surprise, since both Ukrainians and everyone else know that if a national government remains in office, Hungary’s decisions will continue to serve the Hungarian national interests, and that means Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union. We won't allow Brussels to unleash the Ukrainian mafia, substandard Ukrainian agricultural products, and the war itself on the European Union. But if a Brussels-backed puppet government comes to power in Hungary, then obviously all obstacles to Ukraine’s EU accession will be removed.