"If anyone still had any doubts about whether Ukrainians are interfering in next year’s Hungarian parliamentary elections, those doubts have now been dispelled: Ukrainians are indeed strongly interested in influencing the outcome of the Hungarian parliamentary elections," Peter Szijjarto emphasized.
Hungary FM: Ukraine Holds an Interest in Influencing the Elections + Video
In a new video posted on his Facebook page, Peter Szijjarto said that Ukrainians have also worked on developing the Tisza Party’s mobile application. “It is clear what Ukraine’s interest is in next year's Hungarian parliamentary elections, and it is also clear through whom and by what means they intend to act in line with that interest,” Hungary's foreign minister added.
The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade added:
This should come as no surprise, since both Ukrainians and everyone else know that if a national government remains in office, Hungary’s decisions will continue to serve the Hungarian national interests, and that means Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union. We won't allow Brussels to unleash the Ukrainian mafia, substandard Ukrainian agricultural products, and the war itself on the European Union. But if a Brussels-backed puppet government comes to power in Hungary, then obviously all obstacles to Ukraine’s EU accession will be removed.
“It is clear what Ukraine’s interest is in next year's Hungarian parliamentary elections, and it is also clear through whom and by what means they intend to act in line with that interest,” he concluded.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto: Ukraine is interested in influencing the elections (Photo: AFP)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Zelensky Is Using His Usual Tactic of Moral Blackmail
“It has now become clear that President Zelensky wants to decide what’s best for the Hungarian people,” wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page.
Ukrainian Firm May Be Behind Tisza's App, Tens of Thousands of Users’ Data Leaked
The leaked data includes users’ names, their mothers’ maiden names, home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.
Peter Ovadi: Veszprem Is a City of Courageous Decisions
Veszprem's St. Michael’s Cathedral and all of its ecclesiastical buildings were fully renovated with the support of the Hungarian government.
Speaker: Left Aims to Create Conditions That Make Elections Impossible + Video
National Assembly Speaker exposes fake news.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Zelensky Is Using His Usual Tactic of Moral Blackmail
“It has now become clear that President Zelensky wants to decide what’s best for the Hungarian people,” wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page.
Ukrainian Firm May Be Behind Tisza's App, Tens of Thousands of Users’ Data Leaked
The leaked data includes users’ names, their mothers’ maiden names, home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.
Peter Ovadi: Veszprem Is a City of Courageous Decisions
Veszprem's St. Michael’s Cathedral and all of its ecclesiastical buildings were fully renovated with the support of the Hungarian government.
Speaker: Left Aims to Create Conditions That Make Elections Impossible + Video
National Assembly Speaker exposes fake news.