PM Orban: America’s New Strategy Pinpoints Europe’s Decline

Viktor Orban took to social media to give details of his meeting with members of the Szell Kalman Foundation on Wednesday evening, where issues in global politics inevitably came up as part of the discussions.

Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb

In his post, Viktor Orban emphasized that

the newly published U.S. national security strategy is one of the most important documents of recent years, placing Europe’s situation in a new light.

According to Viktor Orban, the strategy speaks about Brussels in the same tone previously used by the Biden administration and European institutions when referring to Hungary. He believes the Americans clearly see that Europe has reached an economic dead end, and that a weak ally is incapable of protecting itself and cannot be relied upon in international affairs.

Hungary's Prime Minister said the document calls attention to signs of a civilizational crisis in Europe, and it states clearly that

European liberal politics made a mistake when it burned the bridges that had been built with Russia.

Viktor Orban took the view that American decision-makers would place Europe-Russia relations on a new footing on a strategic level.

In America they see Europe’s decline with pinpoint accuracy—the civilizational-scale decline against which we have been fighting for fifteen years in Hungary. And finally, we are not alone,

he stated.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban meeting members of the Szell Kalman Foundation on Wednesday evening (Source: Facebook)