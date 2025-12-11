Ukraine in Crosshairs: Russia–Ukraine Legal Battle Enters a New Dimension

A New Political Instrument for Moscow

The scientific director emphasized that Moscow can now assert that its claims are being examined by an international court, which found the counterclaim procedurally well-founded by a margin of 11 to 4. This in itself enhances the international legitimacy of Russia’s arguments and undermines the Ukrainian diplomatic narrative that Russia’s claims are baseless.

This process gives Moscow the opportunity to present actions against the population of the Donbas within a legal framework, rather than as mere political allegations,

he highlighted. The court’s decision therefore provides Russia with diplomatic room for maneuver, especially among states sensitive to to the protection of minority rights. Meanwhile, Russia’s position may strengthen as the focus of the case shifts legally as well toward Ukraine’s conduct.

According to Lomnici, the admission of the counterclaim means that in the coming years the ICJ will examine the events in Donetsk and Luhansk in detail, specifically regarding Ukraine’s responsibility. This will significantly prolong both the process and its timeline, following the pattern of earlier counterclaim cases (e.g., Congo–Uganda, 2001). Diplomatically the weight of the matter will increase, as more than thirty states have already intervened, ensuring strong international attention.

The final legal outcome remains unpredictable today, but what is certain is that the court is no longer examining only Ukraine’s allegations, but the entire factual complex of events in the Donbas,

the expert concluded.

Cover photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP)