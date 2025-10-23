PM Orban: The Voice of Peace Must Be Amplified on Facebook Too!

"Peace requires strength, and today we will show that strength," posted Viktor Orban on the Fighters' Club social media page.

Drone photograph showing participants of the Civic Union Forum – Civic Union Public Foundation’s Peace March crossing Budapest’s Margaret Bridge on June 1, 2024 (Photo: Zsolt Czegledi)

The Prime Minister pointed out that in the past fifteen years, the danger of war has perhaps never been greater, and now Hungarians must demonstrate that

we will not allow foreign interests to endanger Hungary.

"The voice of peace must be amplified on Facebook as well, and to do this, we must act in coordination,” Vktor Orban emphasized, adding that further instructions would follow throughout the day. "This is the Day of Peace Challenge," he announced.

As a first step, he called on members of the Fighters’ Club to take action:

Get flags and signs ready! Take a group photo before you set out and post it on your wall! It is essential that every shared post today includes the word 'Peace March'.

In his Thursday morning Facebook post, Hungary's Prime Minister stressed the importance of unity and concord instead of war on the day marking the anniversary of the 1956 Revolution and encouraged Hungarians to join the Peace March.

As reported earlier, the Peace March of October 23, described as decisive, will gather at 9 a.m. on Budapest’s Elvis Presley Square. The procession will set off at 11 a.m., crossing Margaret Bridge and passing through Nyugati Square and Alkotmany Street before reaching Kossuth Square. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s commemorative speech will begin at 1 p.m., concluding the event.

