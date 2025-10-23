BékemenetOrbán Viktorbeszéd
magyar

PM Orban: Let the Voice of Peace Be the Strongest Today!

On the anniversary of the 1956 Revolution, Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of unity and concord instead of war, encouraging Hungarians to join the Peace March.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 23. 9:46
"The day of the Peace March has arrived. Today we are going to send a message to the whole world: Hungarians say no to war. We will not die for Ukraine! And we will not send our young ones to the slaughterhouse at Brussels’ command," PM  Orban wrote on his social media page.

Budapest, 2024. június 1. A Civil Összefogás Fórum - Civil Összefogás Közhasznú Alapítvány (CÖF-CÖKA) Békemenetének résztvevői vonulnak a Margit hídon 2024. június 1-jén. MTI/Máthé Zoltán
Participants of the Peace March cross Margaret Bridge on June 1, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

The Prime Minister called on his followers to attend personally the Peace March, which he described as part of a "historic day."

If you can, join us in person on this historic day. Let us meet at 9 a.m. by the Csaszar–Komjadi swimming pool. Let the voice of peace be the strongest today!

he said.

Updates on the Peace March will be available throughout the day on his Facebook page, PM Orban said, and called on everyone 

"stand up bravely against the war."

As reported earlier, the Peace March of October 23, described as decisive, will gather at 9 a.m. on Budapest’s Elvis Presley Square. The procession will set off at 11 a.m., crossing Margaret Bridge and passing through Nyugati Square and Alkotmany Street before reaching Kossuth Square. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s commemorative speech will conclude the event at 1 p.m.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

