Viktor Orban: Justice for Poland!

It is clear that a political witch hunt is underway, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a message on social media after meeting with former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 31. 13:16
“Justice for Poland! While the Polish right wing achieved a massive victory in the presidential election, Poland's pro-Brussels government has since launched a political witch hunt against them,” wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday on his Facebook page, following his meeting with former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro in Budapest.

Orbán Viktor szerint példátlan támadás zajlik
An unprecedented attack is taking place, PM Orban says
(Photo: NurPhoto/Nicolas Economou)

The Polish government wants to arrest Zbigniew Ziobro, stated Viktor Orban. 

“And all this in the very heart of Europe. Meanwhile Brussels remains silent. What a state of affairs!” the Prime Minister declared.

He added a caption to the photo attached to his post: a Hungarian and a Pole, two good friends.

Cover photo: Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

