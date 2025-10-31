Viktor Orban: Justice for Poland!

“Justice for Poland! While the Polish right wing achieved a massive victory in the presidential election, Poland's pro-Brussels government has since launched a political witch hunt against them,” wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday on his Facebook page, following his meeting with former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro in Budapest.

An unprecedented attack is taking place, PM Orban says

(Photo: NurPhoto/Nicolas Economou)

The Polish government wants to arrest Zbigniew Ziobro, stated Viktor Orban.

“And all this in the very heart of Europe. Meanwhile Brussels remains silent. What a state of affairs!” the Prime Minister declared.