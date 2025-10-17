PM Orban: I Spoke with Trump Yesterday, I Will Speak with Putin Today

"Last night I spoke with the American President on the phone, though the news had leaked a little earlier," Viktor Orban said when asked when he learned that Trump and Putin in Budapest. Speaking on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, the Hungarian Prime Minister added that later during the morning, he will also speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone.

Was Budapest the Only Option

"I spoke with the American president earlier, at the peace summit. We are also putting the finishing touches on an official Hungary-US meeting in Washington. Things are heating up everywhere," Viktor Orban said, describing the current situation.

He continued by saying: "There are many places outside Europe where such negotiations could be held, but

within Europe, Budapest is the only place.

Hungary is the only pro-peace country that, over the past three years, has openly, loudly, and actively stood on the side of peace. He added that he regretted Pope Francis did not live to see this moment, "because he was the one who most strongly encouraged us to persevere in our commitment to peace and to remain steadfast."

PM Orban recalled that “during the migration crisis, too, it seemed as though we were driving the wrong way down the highway, but in the end, it turned out we were the ones going in the right direction." He emphasized that throughout his long tenure as prime minister, "we have always remained loyal, we never traded our principles for tactical advantages, we never stabbed anyone in the back, even when it came at a cost."

President Trump had a successful negotiation with Russia's President yesterday. The two foreign ministers are now working to resolve outstanding issues, and then they can meet in Budapest a week later.

Perseverance and Humility

Asked whether the pressure on Hungary coming from the European Union might ease after the Trump–Putin meeting, Orban said: "This meeting is not about us. Of course, everyone is excited, since it is a major diplomatic event, and Hungary is not just a simple host, but a place where peace might actually be achieved. But this is not about us, it is about peace. This is a story three years in the making. Politics demands many kinds of knowledge—but above all, perseverance and humility. If we persist, things eventually turn for the better, even in the darkest hour."