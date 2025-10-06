Rendkívüli

Valóban a Tisza Párt majdnem húszezer szimpatizánsának adatai szivárogtak ki: valaki dühös, valakit nem érdekel

Peter Ovadi: Veszprem Is a City of Courageous Decisions

The St. Michael’s Cathedral in Veszprem has been re-consecrated after a full renovation supported by the Hungarian government. Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended the Sunday celebration and delivered a speech. Peter Ovadi, Fidesz MP for Veszprem, said that the city has always been a place of courageous decisions, and that such courage is not only part of the past, but also needed in the 21st century.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 06. 15:40
Peter Ovadi, Fidesz MP for Veszprem (Source: Peter Ovadi/Facebook)
As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the renewed St. Michael's Cathedral in Veszprem was ceremonially re-consecrated on Sunday, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban attending the event.

Veszprém, 2025. október 5. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök beszédet mond a veszprémi Szent Mihály Főszékesegyház újraszentelése alkalmából rendezett ünnepségen az Érseki Palota Dísztermében 2025. október 5-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

At the celebration, Peter Ovadi, the city’s MP for Fidesz, recalled that 

Queen Gisela needed courage to bring a new faith, a new culture, and new art to the "city of queens," and that it was also a bold plan when the army of King Stephen defeated pagan Koppany near Soly and Kiralyszentistvan. He noted that neither the storms of the Middle Ages nor the sieges of the Ottoman era could break Veszprem’s spirit, and even in the 20th century, through wars and dictatorships, the people of Veszprem repeatedly showed their courage.

Peter Ovadi added that when Veszprem became the European Capital of Culture, it again took courage to want to shape Europe’s image through culture, community, and values. He noted that in 2026, Veszprem will show its greatness through sport.

Archbishop Gyorgy Udvardy highlighted that

the cathedral and all ecclesiastical buildings were fully renewed with the support of the Hungarian government. 

He recalled that the renovation of Veszprem Castle, including the cathedral, could begin thanks to Veszprem’s 2023 title as European Capital of Culture. The Church had expressed realistic and genuine needs, since the buildings were in poor condition while new demands arose from both the diocese and tourism, he added.

He pointed out that

it is the Church’s mission, received from Christ, to proclaim the Gospel, to teach, to create community, and to celebrate that provides the foundation also for such work.

The service of salvation, the service of holiness, and the mission of cultivating culture were the foundations of this project, and the expected quality as the essence of the Gospel was the guiding principle behind the work that made the renewal of these church buildings possible, he emphasized.

Gyula Porga, mayor of Veszprem (Fidesz–KDNP), said that the renovation of the re-consecrated basilica enriches both the churchgoers of Veszprem and those who regard the castle's most beautiful building as a cultural space. 

 As a believer and as a frequent visitor to cultural events alike, I am filled with joy that the consecration of our basilica and episcopal palace marks only the first great milestone in the complete reconstruction of the castle,

he said, adding that "in the coming years, we will have plenty of reasons to celebrate, as every building in the castle district will be renewed and our historical heritage will be more beautiful than it ever was."

Istvan Takats, the vicar general of the archdiocese, noted at the event that

the walls of Veszprem’s first church, the Chapel of St. George, have stood for more than a thousand years, and that it was around a thousand years ago that Queen Gisela began the construction of the St. Michael’s Cathedral.

Veszprem's castle district has not seen a building project of such historical scale for 250 years: with government support, twenty-two heritage buildings are being restored as part of the district’s renewal, he highlighted.

In addition to Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the speakers, the event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development Tibor Navracsics, Janos Szekely, President of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, several state secretaries and members of parliament, as well as numerous church and secular leaders from the region.

 

Cover photo: Peter Ovadi, Fidesz MP for Veszprem (Source: Peter Ovadi/Facebook)


