Peter Ovadi: Veszprem Is a City of Courageous Decisions

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the renewed St. Michael's Cathedral in Veszprem was ceremonially re-consecrated on Sunday, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban attending the event.

Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

At the celebration, Peter Ovadi, the city’s MP for Fidesz, recalled that

Queen Gisela needed courage to bring a new faith, a new culture, and new art to the "city of queens," and that it was also a bold plan when the army of King Stephen defeated pagan Koppany near Soly and Kiralyszentistvan. He noted that neither the storms of the Middle Ages nor the sieges of the Ottoman era could break Veszprem’s spirit, and even in the 20th century, through wars and dictatorships, the people of Veszprem repeatedly showed their courage.

Peter Ovadi added that when Veszprem became the European Capital of Culture, it again took courage to want to shape Europe’s image through culture, community, and values. He noted that in 2026, Veszprem will show its greatness through sport.

Archbishop Gyorgy Udvardy highlighted that

the cathedral and all ecclesiastical buildings were fully renewed with the support of the Hungarian government.

He recalled that the renovation of Veszprem Castle, including the cathedral, could begin thanks to Veszprem’s 2023 title as European Capital of Culture. The Church had expressed realistic and genuine needs, since the buildings were in poor condition while new demands arose from both the diocese and tourism, he added.

He pointed out that

it is the Church’s mission, received from Christ, to proclaim the Gospel, to teach, to create community, and to celebrate that provides the foundation also for such work.

The service of salvation, the service of holiness, and the mission of cultivating culture were the foundations of this project, and the expected quality as the essence of the Gospel was the guiding principle behind the work that made the renewal of these church buildings possible, he emphasized.

Gyula Porga, mayor of Veszprem (Fidesz–KDNP), said that the renovation of the re-consecrated basilica enriches both the churchgoers of Veszprem and those who regard the castle's most beautiful building as a cultural space.

As a believer and as a frequent visitor to cultural events alike, I am filled with joy that the consecration of our basilica and episcopal palace marks only the first great milestone in the complete reconstruction of the castle,

he said, adding that "in the coming years, we will have plenty of reasons to celebrate, as every building in the castle district will be renewed and our historical heritage will be more beautiful than it ever was."