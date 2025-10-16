Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: Brussels' Puppet Government Would Support Ukraine, Abolish Utility Price Cuts

In an interview with the Fighters' Hour podcast, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto described what would happen to Hungary if a puppet government backed by Brussels came to power. He also highlighted the Hungarian government is currently working with the Americans to hammer out an agreement that would be mutually beneficial.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 16. 17:28
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Yesterday, it emerged that experts from the Tisza Party are planning to levy a tax on pensions, and this is not a leaked document, but was stated in an interview. So the picture of what the world of  the Tisza Party would look like is starting to come together, said Peter Szijjarto on the Fighters' Hour podcast.

Budapest, 2025. október 2.Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter beszédet mond az MVM CEEnergy és az ENGIE Energy Marketing Singapore közötti adásvételi szerződés aláírásán a Külgazdasági és Külügyminisztériumban 2025. október 2-án. Magyarország történetének leghosszabb távú szerződését írta alá cseppfolyósított földgáz (LNG) beszerzéséről a francia ENGIE-vel, hazánk 2028 és 2038 között évente 400 millió köbméter, azaz összesen négymilliárd köbméter LNG-t vásárol a francia energiavállalattól.MTI/Soós Lajos
 Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos) 

Progressive income tax, increasing taxes on businesses, closing small rural hospitals, doctor's visit fee, 13th month pension unjustified, abolishing utility price cuts scheme, cutting funding for sports programs, replacing Russian oil and gas with costly alternative sources, abolishing family tax reliefs after children, wealth tax, and the list could go on,

host Balazs Nemeth summarized the plans of the Tisza Party that have come to light so far.

Skeletons Are Falling out of the Closet

Not a day goes by without the Tisza Party leaking some kind of harmful plan that is dangerous to Hungary and the Hungarian people. 

The Hungarian people do not want and cannot want this kind of world for themselves. A country where pensions are not about elderly people receiving a 13th month's pension, and not about elderly people receiving a pension supplement if inflation is higher than a certain figure, but about pensions being taxed,

emphasized the minister.

"There is no social group that would not be adversely affected by the Tisza Party's governance, as the Tisza Party is planning austerity measures that will be harmful and make life more difficult for families, workers, entrepreneurs, pensioners, the sick, and those in need of care. So I think it would be best not to even try this," he said.

"Macron and his colleagues in France want to freeze pensions, tax pensions, and raise income tax. This is how they can deal with economic crises and crisis situations, through austerity measures. This is their world.," he said.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that in line with a patriotic, conservative approach, families must be supported and an environment must be created in which it is worthwhile to take on work and create jobs. In contrast, the liberal mainstream in Brussels believes that austerity measures must be applied, support for families must be cut back, and taxes must be raised, he added.

There is a choice between the two, and I very much hope that the Hungarian people will choose the path we have been following so far, because with this patriotic, conservative, right-wing approach, we have managed to create more than a million new jobs in Hungary in ten years.

"The economic experts who are now showing up at Tisza Party events shamelessly laughed at us in 2010 when we said that we would create one million new jobs in ten years. If we compare Hungarian employment statistics from 2010 to the present, we see that well over one million new jobs have been created. And these same experts said at the time that it would be impossible to create one million new jobs in ten years," he said.

Hungary's Industrial Production Has Doubled

"In 10 years, Hungary's industrial production has doubled, and we are now very successfully moving forward in the phase of implementing a dimensional change in the Hungarian economy, meaning that research and development, services, and innovation are coming alongside industrial production, and such jobs are being created and such investments are coming to Hungary," he added.

So this is a successful economic policy and strategy. If we had done what the liberal mainstream, Brussels, and the IMF wanted us to do in 2010, we too would have been forced to impose austerity measures. There would be no 13th month pension, no flat tax, no family tax reliefs, no tax exemption for mothers, and so on.

Back then, Viktor Orban decided that the IMF should go home and we would implement our own economic policy plans, and life proved once again that he was right, he added.

"At the beginning of the week, there was renewed jubilation on the part of the opposition that there had been a decline in industry on a monthly and annual basis. Do you have any estimates as to when the new developments that have just been handed over will come to fruition," Balazs Nemeth asked.

If we look at it, industrial production was somewhere in 2010, and now it is here, and there is not a straight line between the two, but a wavy line. So there is always a month when it is less than the previous month, but if we look at it now, it is double what it was 10-12 years ago. BMW has just started series production in Debrecen. Europe's largest electric battery factory, CATL, will also start production soon, and they have to, because the Mercedes factory in Kecskemet, which will be Europe's largest Mercedes factory, will also be producing at increased capacity around the first quarter of next year,

said Peter Szijjarto, who added that BYD will also complete construction soon. Stellantis is at peak production in Szentgotthard, while Audi is ramping up production in Gyor. Suzuki has just completed the development of manufacturing technology at its plant in Esztergom, so it appears that 3-4 relatively significant large investments are being handed over every week.

Peace in the Middle East

Viktor Orban attends peace summit, Trump praises him, and at home, the opposition is in shock for a day and a half, Balazs Nemeth turned to the next topic in the discussion.

Donald Trump never wanted to tell Viktor Orban what measures to take in Hungary. He never wanted to pressure us into letting in illegal migrants. He never wanted to pressure us into prolonging the war in Ukraine. He never wanted to force us to abolish our utility price cuts scheme, he never wanted to force us to withdraw family support. We know full well that Brussels, Manfred Weber and the European People's Party, Von der Leyen and the European Commission, want to force a future Hungarian puppet government to allow illegal migrants to enter this country, to send weapons to Ukraine and contribute to the prolongation of the war, to introduce gender measures, to eliminate utility price cuts, and to abolish family support,

emphasized Peter Szjjarto. "The president of the world's number one superpower and the Hungarian prime minister are good friends, and have a mutually beneficial relationship based on mutual respect, which is not about the U.S. forcing anything on us. I think that's a significant difference," he said.

Trump Stood Up For Viktor Orban

Many are trying, or could try, to persuade Donald Trump to force Viktor Orban to do something, which is not happening and has not happened, the minister pointed out. 

Donald Trump stood up for Viktor Orban because they are friends, because they get along well, and because they think alike about the world's most important challenges and respect each other. We are working on a major cooperation agreement, a major economic package that will benefit both countries and both economies. Since Donald Trump became president, eight American companies have announced investments here in Hungary. Since Donald Trump took office, the political sanctions that the Biden administration imposed on Hungary out of revenge have been lifted. Since Donald Trump became president, we have been able to continue with the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant and we have been reinstated in the visa waiver program, for instance. Since Donald Trump became president, there has been no political lecturing, so it is clear that this is a good relationship,

Peter Szijjarto underlined. "These two politicians have often been attacked and criticized very harshly. These two politicians, these two leaders, have never betrayed each other. Never, not even once," he added.

It is clear to me that this friendship has such external manifestations. Donald Trump is a politician who is not a diplomat turned politician,

the minister said. "So if he has feelings, he expresses them. If he has an opinion, he says so. He doesn't beat around the bush, but clearly and directly says what he thinks. And in Egypt he said clearly, directly and honestly what he thinks about the Hungarian prime minister, who was the only Central European leader invited to this summit, and very few Europeans were invited overall."

Why? Because PM Orban has been one of the longest-serving heads of government since 2010, and because he has a clear vision,

said Peter Szijjarto, adding that Hungary’s foreign policy is known for its commitment to peace. "We are peace-loving, and whenever there is a problem anywhere in the world, you can count on us. We never push ourselves forward. We are aware of our weight and our place. Our contribution to peace and our willingness to engage in peacemaking is acknowledged."

No one has done more for peace in Ukraine than Donald Trump, so I sincerely hope that all the pressure he is facing from Europe and Ukraine will not deter him from continuing to do everything he can to achieve peace.

This is perhaps the most complex and difficult to resolve of all the conflicts currently taking place in the world, which is also our tragedy, because it is happening right next door to us.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized:

No one would have thought that the crisis in Ukraine was more complicated than the crisis in the Middle East. I don't think there was any expert who would have taken that position. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try, we shouldn't push, we shouldn't do it. The more complicated the situation is to resolve, the greater the effort we must make to ultimately resolve it. So I hope that President Trump will continue his peace efforts.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

