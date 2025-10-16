Hungary FM: Brussels' Puppet Government Would Support Ukraine, Abolish Utility Price Cuts

Yesterday, it emerged that experts from the Tisza Party are planning to levy a tax on pensions, and this is not a leaked document, but was stated in an interview. So the picture of what the world of the Tisza Party would look like is starting to come together, said Peter Szijjarto on the Fighters' Hour podcast.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

Progressive income tax, increasing taxes on businesses, closing small rural hospitals, doctor's visit fee, 13th month pension unjustified, abolishing utility price cuts scheme, cutting funding for sports programs, replacing Russian oil and gas with costly alternative sources, abolishing family tax reliefs after children, wealth tax, and the list could go on,

host Balazs Nemeth summarized the plans of the Tisza Party that have come to light so far.

Skeletons Are Falling out of the Closet

Not a day goes by without the Tisza Party leaking some kind of harmful plan that is dangerous to Hungary and the Hungarian people.

The Hungarian people do not want and cannot want this kind of world for themselves. A country where pensions are not about elderly people receiving a 13th month's pension, and not about elderly people receiving a pension supplement if inflation is higher than a certain figure, but about pensions being taxed,

emphasized the minister.

"There is no social group that would not be adversely affected by the Tisza Party's governance, as the Tisza Party is planning austerity measures that will be harmful and make life more difficult for families, workers, entrepreneurs, pensioners, the sick, and those in need of care. So I think it would be best not to even try this," he said.

"Macron and his colleagues in France want to freeze pensions, tax pensions, and raise income tax. This is how they can deal with economic crises and crisis situations, through austerity measures. This is their world.," he said.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that in line with a patriotic, conservative approach, families must be supported and an environment must be created in which it is worthwhile to take on work and create jobs. In contrast, the liberal mainstream in Brussels believes that austerity measures must be applied, support for families must be cut back, and taxes must be raised, he added.

There is a choice between the two, and I very much hope that the Hungarian people will choose the path we have been following so far, because with this patriotic, conservative, right-wing approach, we have managed to create more than a million new jobs in Hungary in ten years.

"The economic experts who are now showing up at Tisza Party events shamelessly laughed at us in 2010 when we said that we would create one million new jobs in ten years. If we compare Hungarian employment statistics from 2010 to the present, we see that well over one million new jobs have been created. And these same experts said at the time that it would be impossible to create one million new jobs in ten years," he said.