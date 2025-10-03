PM Orban: Hungary Alone Wants to Stay Out of the War + Video

Rendkívüli

“I’m trying to steer toward peace those who speak wildly about Ukraine winning the war against Russia ,” Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an exclusive interview with Hír TV in Copenhagen.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 03. 10:56
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Copenhagen (Photo: AFP)
PM Orban gave an interview to Hír TV following the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen.

He explained that two main issues dominated his Thursday afternoon agenda. First, he held an extended meeting with the Croatian Prime Minister. PM Orban acknowledged that a conflict was unfolding between the two friendly nations, which he considered an unwelcome development.

We agreed to continue talks on the basis of mutual respect. Hungary proposed a de-escalation course to the Croatian Prime Minister, and that is acceptable,

he stated.

The second major topic was Europe’s war plans. “These are preliminary discussions—quite alarming, in fact frightening. No decisions are expected yet, because the plan is to decide on them in Brussels on October 23–24,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

I’m trying to steer those who are wildly talking about Ukraine winning the war against Russia, toward peace,

he emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister, pressure on Hungary will only increase in the coming months:

The next few months will be all about European Union war preparations. Many are steaming—they have a war strategy, and they presented its elements. They seriously believe Ukraine will win on the battlefield against Russia, and that we must give them every support and march along with them. Hungary wants no part of this. We are the only ones who openly and honestly want to stay out of it, which is why the pressure will be greatest on us,

Viktor Orban underlined.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Copenhagen (Photo: AFP)

