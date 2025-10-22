Rendkívüli

Nyomoz a rendőrség a százhalombattai tűzeset ügyében

Orbán ViktorBékemenetBudapesti békecsúcs
magyar

PM Orban on the Budapest Peace Summit: When the Time Comes, We Will Hold It

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a statement on his social media page about the planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary. According to PM Orban, preparations for the Budapest peace summit continue.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 22. 12:24
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Mandiner at the Carmelite Monastery on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Mandiner at the Carmelite Monastery on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is currently in Washington, and the preparations for the summit continue, Viktor Orban posted on social media.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök azonnali kérdésre válaszol az Országgyűlés plenáris ülésén 2025. október 20-án (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos)
 Prime Minister Viktor Orban responds to a question during the plenary session of the National Assembly on October 20, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Akos Kaiser)

The Hungarian Prime Minister added:

The date is still uncertain. When the time comes, we will hold it.

PM Orban emphasized:

And of course, tomorrow at the Peace March we will show the world why Budapest was chosen. It happened for a reason: because Hungary is the island of peace, and the Hungarian people stand on the side of peace. Join us! This is the time for us to come together in great numbers!

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Mandiner at the Carmelite Monastery on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

add-square Budapesti békecsúcs

Dmitrijev: a média álhírekkel próbálja hitelteleníteni a tervezett orosz–amerikai csúcstalálkozót

Budapesti békecsúcs 20 cikk chevron-right

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekpedofil ügy

Tanú lesz az egész ország

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Politikussal szemben nem merült fel bűncselekmény gyanúja a Szőlő utcai ügyben.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu