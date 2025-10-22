Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is currently in Washington, and the preparations for the summit continue, Viktor Orban posted on social media.
PM Orban on the Budapest Peace Summit: When the Time Comes, We Will Hold It
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a statement on his social media page about the planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary. According to PM Orban, preparations for the Budapest peace summit continue.
The Hungarian Prime Minister added:
The date is still uncertain. When the time comes, we will hold it.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
PM Orban emphasized:
And of course, tomorrow at the Peace March we will show the world why Budapest was chosen. It happened for a reason: because Hungary is the island of peace, and the Hungarian people stand on the side of peace. Join us! This is the time for us to come together in great numbers!
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Mandiner at the Carmelite Monastery on October 15, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM: Many Are Doing Everything They Can to Prevent the Peace Summit
From the very moment the next peace summit was announced, it was evident that many would do everything in their power to prevent it from taking place, stated Hungary's Foreign Minister.
PM Orban: Let’s Meet Again at This Year's Peace March! + Video
PM Orban has called on Hungarians to join this year’s October 23 Peace March.
Mate Kocsis: Peter Magyar Is the Ambassador of Hatred + Video
"We're doing just fine," the Fidesz parliamentary group leader said on Tuesday's broadcast of the Fighters' Hour.
Hungary’s Peace March Takes On New Urgency — A Stand for Global Peace
More than ten thousand people have already signed the "Not Our War" petition.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM: Many Are Doing Everything They Can to Prevent the Peace Summit
From the very moment the next peace summit was announced, it was evident that many would do everything in their power to prevent it from taking place, stated Hungary's Foreign Minister.
PM Orban: Let’s Meet Again at This Year's Peace March! + Video
PM Orban has called on Hungarians to join this year’s October 23 Peace March.
Mate Kocsis: Peter Magyar Is the Ambassador of Hatred + Video
"We're doing just fine," the Fidesz parliamentary group leader said on Tuesday's broadcast of the Fighters' Hour.
Hungary’s Peace March Takes On New Urgency — A Stand for Global Peace
More than ten thousand people have already signed the "Not Our War" petition.