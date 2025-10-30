PM Orban’s Peace Mission Continues: New Details on Upcoming Meeting With Donald Trump + Video

Everyone in the country will have received the National Consultation forms by the end of this week. Questions in it are about the tax system, public attitudes toward plans to raise taxes, and it provides an opportunity to clarify what society thinks about these issues, Gergely Gulyas said at Thursday's Government Info press briefing. The Minister heading the Prime Minister's Office announced that the US has in essence withdrawn from financing Ukraine, so in Europe this can only be financed through tax hikes. He added that if we look at what Europe's economy was like before the war and what it is like today, it is obvious that Europe is the loser of the war.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s peace mission is set to continue, with new information emerging about his upcoming meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

“It’s crucial that both leaders succeed and have a serious exchange about how peace can be achieved—and about what roadmap could lead to a U.S.–Russia meeting,” Gulyás said at Thursday’s government briefing.

The Hungarian Prime Minister will be having talks with President Donald Trump at the White House on November 7, where the two leaders will exchange views on possible paths toward peace in Ukraine,

Gulyas stated.

At the Government Info press briefing, Minister Gergely Gulyas announced wage increases (Photo: Istvan Mirko)



Focus on Peace

The Minister also said that PM Orban — who is the only European leader to stand for peace and highlight the importance of negotiations between the warring sides — will meet with the person who has been doing the same since January. “It is important that Trump and Orban succeed, exchange views on the possible outcomes of peace, and also determine the schedule that could lead to an American–Russian meeting,” said Gulyas. He added that there is full agreement about the need for such a meeting, for Hungary to be the location of the meeting, and for a peace agreement to be reached.

At its meeting yesterday, the government decided to maintain the price margin on food and drugstore products, extending the measure until February 28, 2026. The fight against inflation is effective; the decline in prices of these products helps reduce the rate of monetary depreciation. The list of capped foods will expand by 14 additional products,

he announced.