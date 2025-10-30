Gulyás GergelyVitályos EszterKormányinfó
PM Orban’s Peace Mission Continues: New Details on Upcoming Meeting With Donald Trump + Video

The exchange of ideas between the two leaders is key in advancing an outcome of peace in the region.

2025. 10. 30.
Hungarian Government Info press briefing (Photo: Sandor Csudai)
Everyone in the country will have received the National Consultation forms by the end of this week. Questions in it are about the tax system, public attitudes toward plans to raise taxes, and it provides an opportunity to clarify what society thinks about these issues, Gergely Gulyas said at Thursday's Government Info press briefing. The Minister heading the Prime Minister's Office announced that the US has in essence withdrawn from financing Ukraine, so in Europe this can only be financed through tax hikes. He added that if we look at what Europe's economy was like before the war and what it is like today, it is obvious that Europe is the loser of the war.
 

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s peace mission is set to continue, with new information emerging about his upcoming meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

“It’s crucial that both leaders succeed and have a serious exchange about how peace can be achieved—and about what roadmap could lead to a U.S.–Russia meeting,” Gulyás said at Thursday’s government briefing.

The Hungarian Prime Minister will be having talks with President Donald Trump at the White House on November 7, where the two leaders will exchange views on possible paths toward peace in Ukraine,

Gulyas stated.

kormányinfo
At the Government Info press briefing, Minister Gergely Gulyas announced wage increases (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
 

Focus on Peace

The Minister also said that PM Orban — who is the only European leader to stand for peace and highlight the importance of negotiations between the warring sides — will meet with the person who has been doing the same since January. “It is important that Trump and Orban succeed, exchange views on the possible outcomes of peace, and also determine the schedule that could lead to an American–Russian meeting,” said Gulyas. He added that there is full agreement about the need for such a meeting, for Hungary to be the location of the meeting, and for a peace agreement to be reached.

At its meeting yesterday, the government decided to maintain the price margin on food and drugstore products, extending the measure until February 28, 2026. The fight against inflation is effective; the decline in prices of these products helps reduce the rate of monetary depreciation. The list of capped foods will expand by 14 additional products,

 he announced.

Wage Increases and Developments

Gergely Gulyas announced a 15 percent wage increase for those in the social sector, excluding foster parents, whose allowances will be doubled from January 1 next year. “There are 23,000 children in state care, two-thirds of them with foster parents. Every professional opinion makes it clear that children are best placed with foster families, which is why improving foster care is of key importance,” he said.

The minister added that free driver’s license training will be provided for children in state institutional care, and the number of child protection guardians will be increased so that no more than 30 children fall under one guardian’s responsibility. The government will also carry out a 15 percent pay raise in the cultural sector, encouraging more people to work in this field.

The cabinet received an update on the explosion at the Szazhalombatta oil refinery; the investigation is ongoing, and nothing has yet been ruled out. Gulyas stressed the issue’s significance, highlighting that the incident endangers Hungary’s as well as Central Europe’s energy security. “The government's goal is to shield auto drivers from having to bear the cost of this explosion,” he said. “The government is already negotiating with MOL so that the company does not respond to difficulties with price increases.”

 

Peter Magyar Can at Most, Only Report Himself

Responding to a question from HVG, Gulyas said that Peter Magyar’s filing a criminal complaint against Balazs Orban over an AI-generated video reflects a serious misunderstanding. “Peter Magyar can at most, only report himself,” Gulyas stated. “The Tisza Party leader earlier used artificial intelligence to put words into Viktor Orban’s mouth that were never said. In contrast, Balazs Orban merely collected statements made by Tisza Party experts about how they would tax the pension system or that they called the ‘Women40’ early retirement program insanity, and compiled them into a video featuring Peter Magyar saying these lines and also provided all original sources.” According to Gulyas, those who say at a Tisza forum that “first we must win the election, then everything is possible” can not be considered independent, unaffiliated experts.

Europe Should Have Listened to Viktor Orban

Regarding the ongoing anti-war petition drive, Gulyas noted that the Prime Minister has always represented this position and that the government’s stance has always been clear. "PM Orban’s first step was to travel to Kyiv, then to Moscow, then to consult with Trump and send a letter to EU leaders. Europe would be far better off today had it followed the Hungarian Prime Minister’s advice,” he said. At the time, Viktor Orban had already warned that the EU would have no place at the negotiating table if it continued the cause of war.

Everyone the Prime Minister will meet also argues for peace. Hungary was the only Western country brave enough to oppose the view that the war must go on,

Gulyas emphasized.

No Competitive Alternative to Russian Energy

Gulyas informed reporters that the sanctions announced by Donald Trump targeting major Russian oil companies do not affect Hungary or its existing contracts with Russia. He added that there is still no competitive alternative to Russian energy.

On the topic of sanctions, Gulyas reiterated Hungary's stance that Europe's policy has failed to produce the intended effect. 

Gulyas reiterated that Hungary’s priority is to guarantee stable oil and gas supplies, without which the government’s utility-cost-cutting policy cannot be maintained. The details of the double taxation exclusion agreement will also be on the agenda during the Orbán–Trump meeting.

Investigation of the Refinery Explosion

 

Speaking again about the Szazhalombatta explosion, the Minister said it must be thoroughly investigated, as it is not yet known whether any foul play was involved. “What is certain is that there were many instigators, including the Polish Foreign Minister, who spoke about the need to blow up the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline. Authorities must conduct a comprehensive investigation, and if any signs of intentional action are found, we will make them public,” he said.

 

Other Issues

In response to questions, Gulyas said he disagreed with singer Fero Nagy’s recent remarks, but emphasized that the artist apologized. On stripping him of his state award, the Minister stated that the Kossuth Prize is awarded for artistic merit, not for public statements, so it has nothing to do with whether a comment was inappropriate. To a question from Mandiner, Gulyas said that Bela Pinter’s theater piece “has no place in a normal society,” and that human dignity must be protected for all. “What they call an artistic performance is a disgrace. It shows the moral state of contemporary Hungarian culture,” he remarked.

In response to another question by Magyar Nemzet on the topic, Gulyas said that Ervin Nagy, a supporter of the Tisza Party, is a member of the foundation that financed the play simulating the beating death of Maria Schmidt. “If that is the case, Nagy Ervin must make it clear that human dignity is inviolable,” he said.

Good News About the Home Start Program

He reported positive results for the Home Start program: 80 percent of applicants for the subsidized loans are under 40, and distribution is even across regions.

“In Budapest, the share of first-time homebuyers rose from 12–15 percent to around 30 percent by autumn. This shows the program’s impact — and more importantly, many have been able to move from renting to homeownership,” he said.

Other Political Topics

Regarding another question about the Budapest Peace Summit, Gulyas said there was no proposal from the American or Russian side to include the Ukrainian president for a trilateral meeting.

Responding to a question from Hír TV, Gulyas said that unprecedented hatred has appeared in public life since the rise of the Tisza Party, and noted that in the mean time Peter Magyar has not yet presented his candidates. “This means they could not find people in 106 constituencies who consider the Tisza Party acceptable under Peter Magyar’s leadership,” Gulyas stated.

Regarding a question from Breuer Press about the Sziget Festival, he said it is clearly the responsibility of the Budapest capital city government, as it falls within its jurisdiction. “Fidesz is in the minority and in opposition in the capital. If the city wants Sziget, it has every opportunity to organize it. The discounts requested by the organizing company can only be granted by the Budapest municipal government,” he clarified.

On reinstatement of conscription, Gulyas said that there has been no government proposal to reinstate conscription, although such plans exist within the opposition, from Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.

Gulyas said, the Prime Minister had also reported to the cabinet on his visit to the Vatican, noting that the Holy See is open to supporting all efforts that bring peace to Ukraine as soon as possible. “This was an important part of the talks,” the Minister emphasized.

Cover photo: Hungarian Government Info press briefing (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

