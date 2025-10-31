LengyelországMagyarországDonald Tusk
magyar

Tusk Wants to Send the Opposition to Prison or Into Exile

The Polish Prime Minister has launched an unprecedented attack against the opposition. Although the right wing won a sweeping victory in the presidential election, Donald Tusk now seeks to banish his opponents so that nothing stands in the way of his power.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 31. 15:03
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo: NurPhoto/Aleksander Kalka)
The Polish Prime Minister has launched an attack against the opposition. Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Budapest with former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. Following the meeting, Donald Tusk responded on social media.

Those opposing him are left with two choices, Tuska says
(Photo: NurPhoto/Aleksander Kalka)

"While the Polish right wing achieved a massive victory in the presidential election, Poland's pro-Brussels government has since launched a political witch hunt against them," wrote Hungary's Prime Minister in his post about the meeting.

Viktor Orban also stated that Tusk and his government intend to arrest the former minister, while Brussels looks on in silence.

Shortly afterward, Donald Tusk personally reacted to Viktor Orban’s statement. According to the Polish Prime Minister, the opposition politician now has only two options: either remain in Budapest or go to prison.

With this message, Tusk effectively declared that his opponents face a choice between imprisonment and exile.

Cover photo: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo: AFP)

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekKarácsony Gelgely

Agyonverőlegények – Karácsonyék támogatásával

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

A főváros adta arra a pénzt, hogy Pintér Béla nyílt lincseléspárti propagandát fejtsen ki.

