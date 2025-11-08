usaOrbán ViktorDonald Trump
G. Fodor: Hungary Scores Major Victory in Washington

2025. 11. 08. 15:08

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Donald Trump have reached an agreement, political scientist Gabor G. Fodor said.The U.S. President praised Hungary’s leadership, saying that Hungary is doing a great job — and that Europe’s leaders could learn a lot from Viktor Orban.

Válasz Schiffer András kérdésére

Megmondom, mikor lennének boldogok: ha egy woke-demokrata elnöke lenne az Egyesült Államoknak és idehaza egy libsi-bolsi miniszterelnök kötötte volna meg ezt a megállapodást.

