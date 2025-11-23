WashingtonOrbán-Trump-csúcsSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM Stunned by Trump’s Gesture in Washington + Video

In his account of the unusual diplomatic moment in Washington, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says he frantically asked “Where is the Boss's place?”

2025. 11. 23. 16:28
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
According to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump featured gestures far warmer and more personal than what is customary in diplomacy —each carrying significant meaning. One such move, he noted, was that President Trump had Prime Minister Orban seated beside him. FM Szijjarto shared a little story about that moment.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto related an interesting case (Photo: MTI/KKM)

In the video post on social media, Peter Szijjarto explained that before realizing the unusual seating arrangement, he nearly sprinted over to a protocol officer in panic during the Washington visit.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

