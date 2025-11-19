Rendkívüli

Hungary FM Thanks U.S. Diplomat Robert Palladino for Service in Budapest

Robert Palladino, the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Budapest, played a crucial role in making this year a turning point—indeed, a 180-degree shift—in Hungary–U.S. relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 19. 13:58
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (AFP)
According to the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry’s statement, Peter Szijjarto noted that saying farewell to the current head of the U.S. Embassy feels very different from parting with his predecessor.

Robert Palladino played an indispensable role in ensuring that 2025 became the year of a 180-degree turnaround in Hungarian–American relations,

he stressed.

FM Szijjarto went on to highlight the breakthrough achievements of the past year:

A new golden era has begun: Washington now sees us not as an adversary, but as a friend. The politically motivated sanctions imposed on us out of spite have been lifted. U.S. investment in Hungary is on track to break all previous one-year records. The United States is massively contributing to Hungary’s energy security. And our defense cooperation has entered a new dimension,

he listed.

We thank Robert Palladino for his nearly year-long service in Budapest; in him, we came to know a true friend of Hungary,

the Foreign Minister said. 

We’re sorry to see him go—but we’ll soon have another friend in the State Department in Washington,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (AFP)

