Karacsony Derailed Budapest: Traffic Chaos, Corruption, Drug Abuse, Homelessness, and an Empty Treasury + Video

“Where did the capital’s money go? What corruption scandals has Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony and his team been involved in? What ambitions did they have when taking office, and what impact has it had on local residents?” Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the Budapest municipal government Fidesz-KDNP group leader, asked in a post on social media, echoing questions many citizens are now asking.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the Budapest municipal government Fidesz-KDNP group leader (Photo: MTI/ Tibor Illyes)

Szentkiralyi, pointed out that

Magyar Nemzet has produced a investigative documentary video examining Karacsony’s six years as Budapest mayor — offering answers to these pressing questions.

According to the report, Budapest’s tragedy can be summed up as traffic gridlock, corruption, drug abuse, homelessness, and a drained city budget. Once a city on a path of development, the capital was derailed by Karacsony’s leadership, and the situation has only grown worse since. A kickback system reportedly took shape — an illicit operation through which city-owned properties were sold off for bribes.

Even the iconic Chain Bridge renovation has been tainted by corruption suspicions: the project was completed with less technical content than originally planned, yet cost 5 billion forints (over €13 million) more — and to this day, there’s been no clear accounting for where the public money went,

Szentkiralyi said also noting that Budapest’s debt has risen by more than 100 billion forints (approx €260 million), despite the city collecting 1,400 billion forints (approx. €3.65 billion) in business tax revenue during Karacsony’s tenure.

She reminded readers that the already heavily indebted capital went on to purchase the Rakosrendezo site — a move driven purely by political motives, not public interest.

“While Gergely Karacsony keeps blaming the government and making excuses for Budapest’s financial collapse, the Magyar Nemzet investigation lays out the truth,” Szentkiralyi emphasized, urging citizens to watch the full documentary to see clearly what has happened — and what continues to happen — in Hungary’s capital today.