Moody’s Confirms Hungary's Investment-Grade Status

Economy minister: confidence in Hungary remains unbroken.

2025. 11. 29. 10:39
National Economy Minister Marton Nagy at his annual hearing before parliament's economic committee held in the National Assembly's 'Apponyi Albert Room' on November 27, 2025. (Photo: MTI / Attila Kovacs)
National Economy Minister Marton Nagy at his annual hearing before parliament's economic committee held in the National Assembly's 'Apponyi Albert Room' on November 27, 2025. (Photo: MTI / Attila Kovacs)
Moody’s has reaffirmed Hungary’s sovereign credit rating, meaning that — similarly to Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings — the agency continues to classify the country as investment-grade, National Economy Minister Marton Nagy announced on his social media.

In a comment added to his post, the minister emphasized that the Hungarian economy rests on solid foundations.

Employment remains exceptionally high, with nearly 4.7 million people in work, while the number of registered jobseekers is at a record low. Real wages have been rising continuously for more than two years, boosting consumption and driving domestic tourism to new record levels. Despite the headwinds created by the war, the government continues to support Hungarian families and businesses through tax cuts and targeted programs

– Mr. Nagy wrote. 

He added that this confidence in Hungary is affirmed not just by ratings agencies, but also by bond issuances. This year’s foreign-currency bond auctions have proved exceptionally successful: the Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) carried out issuances in three currencies—euro, U.S. dollar, and Chinese renminbi—all of which were oversubscribed multiple times. This demonstrates that, despite global challenges, both Western and Eastern investors regard Hungary as a reliable partner and a meeting point, the minister concluded.


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

