PM Orban: I Am Traveling to Moscow to Ensure Hungary’s Energy Supply

Speaking to public media at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport, the Hungarian Prime Minister said: "The plan is not only to depart but also to arrive in Moscow, which is not as simple as it used to be because of the war, as we must make a significant detour. This is why we have to leave at 4 a.m., so that we can arrive in time for the talks scheduled for this morning. Today we will be holding talks with the Russian President."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on the program Good Morning, Hungary! in the studio of Kossuth Radio on November 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

From Hungary’s point of view the purpose of the negotiations is to continue ensuring Hungary’s energy supply, which means both gas and oil, he summed up.

Hungary receives its gas and oil from Russia through pipelines,

he added.

This is a major struggle, with prices continuously rising with great fluctuations across all of Europe. This is a burden on households, and it is a burden on the economy throughout Western Europe.

In Hungary, energy prices today are the lowest in all of Europe. This is because we have access to cheap Russian oil and gas — cheap compared to international price levels,

Viktor Orban emphasized.

He recalled that the U.S. had imposed sanctions on Russian energy companies, and that they had recently been in Washington D.C. with the goal of having Hungary exempted from those sanctions.

We succeeded in achieving this, which is excellent. Now all we need is gas and oil, and these can be purchased from Russia. I am going there to ensure that Hungary’s energy supply is secure for the winter and for the next year as well, at an affordable price,

Hungary's Prime Minister stressed.

When asked whether the issue of peace would be discussed at in his talks with President Putin, Viktor Orban said:

It can hardly be avoided.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to public media before his trip to Moscow at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport on November 28, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)